If the percentage of thymine is 30%, what is the total percentage of thymine and cytosine?
If a specific DNA region contains a sequence of 5'-ATGCTAGCAT-3'. How many hydrogen bonds are present between the two strands?
Identify which of the following is NOT a component of the DNA.
_______________ is a bond between sugar and phosphate groups and acts as a bridge between the adjacent nucleotides forming a complete strand.
The DNA has an antiparallel structure which means that:
The term "________" refers to a little piece of DNA or RNA that will bind to a particular gene in the genomic library.
The following nitrogenous bases are considered pyrimidines except: