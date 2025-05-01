- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In a population the percentage of the homozygous recessive genotype is 9%. Determine the percentage of homozygous dominant genotype.
Suppose in a population of spiders, the black allele (A) is dominant over the gray (a) allele. If the frequency of the black allele is 70%, what is the frequency of the Aa genotype assuming that the population is under Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Within a population of butterflies, 36% of the individuals are white with a homozygous dominant genotype (AA). Calculate the frequencies of the aa and Aa genotypes.
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, p2 + 2pq + q2 = 1, what do the variables p, and q represent when calculating allele frequencies in a population?
In a population of fish, genotypes AA, Aa, and aa have relative fitness values of 0.72, 0.36, and 1.00, respectively. Based on this information, which genotype has the greatest reproductive success?
Albinism is an autosomal recessive trait characterized by the absence of skin pigmentation. If the population follows Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium and 4,000 out of 100,000 individuals are homozygous recessive, which of the following represents the expected frequency of homozygous dominant individuals in the population?
Assuming that a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium. What is the value of p if a recessive trait has a frequency of 5:1300 in the population?