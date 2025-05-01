- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Horse breeders measured variance values for their herd in height, speed, and endurance. Determine the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait respectively.
Sickle cell disease is an example of a disease that is heritable. When the phenotypic variation is caused by genetic variation and too little is contributed by environmental variation, the heritability is considered to be:
Identify the most accurate statement about a trait that has a heritability of 0.7.
The narrow-sense heritability of egg yolk and egg white in the eggs of a poultry farm is 0.45 and 0.95, respectively. Identify what you will calculate to investigate whether there is a relationship between these two.
A fisherman decided to increase the growth rate of fish in his pond. He chose the longest fish by 6 weeks, which was 20 cm. The mean length of the fish population in his pond was 12 cm. The mean length of the fish population in the next generation was 15 cm. Determine the narrow-sense heritability for the length of this fish population.
If the broad-sense heritability (H2) is 0.1, which of the following conclusions is true?
What types of quantitative traits have the highest heritability values?