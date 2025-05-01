Who was the scientist that pioneered the theory of inheritance and development:
Which of the following was first suggested by Archibald Garrod?
The theory which states that organisms were derived from the substances found in the sex cells is referred to as:
Who was the scientist that discovered the structure of the cell through the use of a microscope:
Who was the scientist that discovered the structure of DNA through X-ray crystallography:
The following organelles store DNA except:
Mendel proposed that particles (genes) control heredity through an experiment on pea plants. Prior to this, many believed that the phenotypes of the offspring are the results of the random mixing of the parents' characteristics. This theory is referred to as: