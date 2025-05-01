Genetics
Which of the following is correct about lysogenic cycle of a bacteriophage?
In the context of virology, how does the Lambda Bacteriophage decide whether to enter the lysogenic or lytic cycle upon infecting E. coli?
A researcher studying gene regulation mechanisms ponders: What influences Lambda Phage's switch from a dormant prophage state to active replication during its lifecycle inside Escherichia coli?
Which stage in bacteriophage T4's infection cycle results in the destruction of bacterial cells, releasing newly formed viruses?