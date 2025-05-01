Which of the following is an example of a condition caused by the maternal effect of inheritance?
The type of inheritance in which the mother's genotype has a direct effect on the phenotype of her offspring is known as:
In maternal effect, the offspring's phenotype is attributable to the genetic information from which cell?
In Drosophila, the bicoid gene is essential for anterior development. Suppose the embryo has a homozygous mutation for this gene but is derived from a heterozygous mother. What would you expect of the offspring's phenotype if the gene is under the influence of maternal effect?