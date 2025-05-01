Genetics
A researcher recorded the heights (in inches) of six participants in a study: 55, 57, 59, 61, 63, and 65. What is the average height of these participants?
The average weight of a certain species of adult cat is normally distributed with a mean of 10 pounds and a standard deviation of 2 pounds. What percentage of this cat population weighs between 8 and 12 pounds?
In a normal distribution where the average score on a test is 85 and the standard deviation is 10, what would be the Z-score of a student who scored 105?