A male mouse with black fur was mated to a female mouse with white fur. The female produces a litter of 11 pups with 6 black and 5 white fur. On the contrary, when another male mouse with black fur was mated with a female mouse with white fur, the female produced a litter of 9 pups with all black fur. If the allele for black fur color is FB and for white is FW, identify the genotypes of both the males.