Which of the following laws of Mendel states that the alleles separate (during meiosis) to form gametes?
Mendel's 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation led him to postulate _________.
Which of the following statements about Mendel's conclusions about how traits are passed down through generations is incorrect?
According to one of Mendel's laws, alleles separate during meiosis to form gametes. He termed this the _______.
A male mouse with black fur was mated to a female mouse with white fur. The female produces a litter of 11 pups with 6 black and 5 white fur. On the contrary, when another male mouse with black fur was mated with a female mouse with white fur, the female produced a litter of 9 pups with all black fur. If the allele for black fur color is FB and for white is FW, identify the genotypes of both the males.
The ABO gene has three alleles, specifically, IA, IB, and i. If an individual has IAi genotype, what is its corresponding phenotype equivalent?
Suppose a tall plant that has a homozygous dominant genotype is crossed with the short variant, what is the genotype of the offspring?