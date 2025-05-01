- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Gel electrophoresis is a method for the separation and analysis of proteins, DNA, and other macromolecules based on their size and charge. Which of the following factors does not affect the macromolecules' speed of movement?
STR (short tandem repeat) analysis is a widely used method in DNA fingerprinting or profiling. DNA fingerprinting is a technique used to identify individuals by analyzing their DNA.
How many STR loci are typically analyzed in forensic DNA profiling?
Northern blot analysis can help detect diseases by measuring the expression level of genes. Which of the following is measured by this method to determine gene expression?
The Combined Paternity Index (CPI) serves as the basis for determining the percentage probability of paternity. Suppose we have the following PI values
Gene 1: 5.34
Gene 2: 4.21
Gene 3: 2.13
Gene 4: 3.54
Which of the following gives the correct CPI value?
Allele-specific oligonucleotide hybridization, or dot blotting, is a method for testing known mutations. Identity and correctly describe the version of this technique that is widely used for the routine screening of genes that have numerous mutant alleles including α-thalassemia, β-thalassemia, and cystic fibrosis.
Restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP) analysis is used to detect the location of a specific gene associated with a specific disease. Which of the following is considered one of its disadvantages in detecting genetic mutations?
Which of the following libraries only contains genes that were expressed in cells at the time the library was created?