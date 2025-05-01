- Download the worksheet to save time writing
During cell division, a metaphase plate is a plane that bisects the cell and separates the chromosomes into two groups. Suppose a diploid human cell has 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are lined up along the metaphase plate during metaphase of mitosis or meiosis II?
Mitosis is a process of cell division that occurs in eukaryotic cells and is essential for growth, repair, and reproduction. The four phases of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During metaphase, the replicated chromosomes become aligned at the equatorial plane of the cell, also known as:
During which phase of cell division does the synaptonemal complex develop?
Which of the following proteins is responsible for stabilizing microtubules during cell division?
During metaphase, microtubules bind to the chromosome's kinetochore holding it in place. What happens to the microtubules that do not bind to kinetochores?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the difference between anaphase I of meiosis and anaphase of mitosis?
Which phase of mitosis during cell division involves the formation of spindles, chromosome shortening, and thickening?