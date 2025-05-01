We know that DNA is composed of nucleotides, each of which contains a nitrogen-containing base, a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose), and a phosphate group. If the percentage of Guanine in one strand is 30%, what will be the percentage of cytosine in the complementary strand?
The genome of an eukaryotic organism has approximately 3.2 X 108 base pairs, and the polymerase synthesizes DNA at a rate of 40 nucleotides per second. Calculate the amount of nucleotides produced by each origin if DNA replication occurs every 4 minutes in this organism.
Determine which of the following correctly defines the origin of replication.
The synthesis of the RNA primer begins at the base highlighted in the template below.
3' .....AATGCTTAGGATGTAAGG......5'
In the intact RNA primer that is 10 nucleotides long, which nucleotide has a free 3'-OH terminus?
Which of the following is different in bacterial and eukaryotic DNA replication?
Determine the incorrect statement about single-stranded binding proteins (SSBs).
Which of the following enzymes directs the synthesis of a short RNA segment called a primer that is complementary to DNA?