Genetics
Actively transcribing genes have which of the following characteristics?
Which of the following is NOT a cis-acting regulatory DNA sequence?
A group of enzymes that catalyzes the removal of specific post-transcriptional modifications, resulting in the modulation of gene expression are called:
Which of the following is not a mechanism of Post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS)?
If a non-coding region known as an intron is not removed during the __________ process in mRNA, translation will result in the formation of altered or non-functional proteins.
The most prevalent type of alternative splicing where exons are excluded from the mature mRNA is called:
Which of the following alterations to histones can cause an increase in transcription?