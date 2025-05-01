The modern synthesis of evolution is also known as:
One of the prerequisites for gene therapy includes choosing the best delivery system. Most often, viral vectors are used. But current research involves packaging genes into nanoparticles that are targeted to cancer cells, thereby killing cancer cells specifically and leaving healthy cells unharmed. Which of the following side-effects of using viral vectors in fixing genetic mutations?
In a biology class, the professor discusses two theories on how genetic variations contribute to species adaptation. Which theory suggests that multiple minor genetic changes accumulate over time to produce significant evolutionary adaptations?
According to Motoo Kimura's development of molecular evolutionary studies, which concept did he emphasize regarding most evolutionary changes?