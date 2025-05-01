The ear length of corn is controlled by 2 pairs of dominant polygenes in an additive way. If the longest one is 10 cm in length and the shortest one is 2 cm in length how much length is contributed by each dominant allele.
The size of the seeds of the sativum plant is controlled by one gene having four alleles what are the number of possible genotypes for this plant?
Heritability can be defined as the amount of phenotypic variation in a specific population that is caused by:
Which of the following is an example of a threshold trait?
Which of the following statements about multifactorial inheritance is true?
Concordance refers to the probability of two individuals obtaining a certain trait considering that one of them has that trait. Which of the following is therefore true if we apply it to dizygotic twins?
The following are examples of quantitative traits except: