The following pedigree shows the inheritance of an unknown disease "Z" in a family. Examine the pedigree carefully and choose which of the following best explains the inheritance of the disease "Z" in the individuals of the III generation.
Which of the following best describes the below-mentioned pedigree?
The pedigree shown below illustrates how an autosomal recessive disease is passed down via a family.
Which of the following statements best describes the genetic condition of the parents depicted in the pedigree?
Identify which of the following pedigrees correctly demonstrates the inheritance of two linked genes on X-chromosomes, the Xg blood group and inherited recessive episodic muscular weakness (EMWX), when a male with Xg+ marries a female who is heterozygous for both Xg and EMWX. The genotype of each individual's "Xg blood group" is presented below. (Note: Xg+ is linked with the dominant allele of EMWX).
In the following pedigree, identify what percent of the offspring of the II generation will be carriers of the trait.
In the following pedigree, first identify the inheritance of the autosomal trait being studied and then determine the genotypes of III-3 and IV-2. (Assume allele A to be dominant over allele a for the trait being studied in the pedigree).
Determine which of the following pedigrees exhibits autosomal recessive inheritance for a particular trait.