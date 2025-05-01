What is the default sex development pathway in animals in the absence of a Y chromosome?
Which of the following functions can be significantly affected if the mitochondrial gene is disrupted by a mutation?
The sex in the _________ is determined by a combination of many X and Y chromosomes.
Males only have one X chromosome, whereas females have two (XX). The "O" in "XO" denotes the lack of the second sex chromosome. XO Drosophila is a _______, whereas it is a _______ in humans.
One of the two X chromosomes in female cells is silent in mammals; this is referred to as:
The XXY disorder, also known as Klinefelter's syndrome, affects men, whereas the XO disorder, also known as Turner's, affects women. Based on the aforementioned data, we may draw the conclusion that ______ chromosomes determine sex in humans.
Which of the following best describes the resemblance between human and Drosophila sex determination?