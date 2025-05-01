- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In the fruit fly Drosophila, the genotype w+ for the red-eye allele is dominant to its allele w, the white-eye allele. If a female Drosophila of unknown genotype was crossed with a white-eyed male fly (XwY), 50% of the male and the female offspring were red-eyed, and 50% of the male and the female offspring were white-eyed. Which of the following is the genotype of the unknown female fly?
Which of the following could be the genotypes of a couple who have a color-blind child, but are not themselves color-blind?
X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy is a rare genetic disorder that affects the breakdown of long-chain fatty acids and can lead to neurological problems and adrenal gland dysfunction. What is the probability of having a son with adrenoleukodystrophy from a carrier mother and an unaffected father?
In a family with a history of hemophilia, which of the following individuals is most likely to be affected by the disorder?
Rett syndrome is caused by mutations in the MECP2 gene and follows an X-linked dominant pattern of inheritance. Which of the following statements is therefore true?
The traits controlled by recessive genes that are linked with the X chromosome only are called "X-linked recessive traits," and such genes are called "X-linked recessive genes." What is true about X-linked recessive traits?
An unaffected father and a colorblind mother had a child with Klinefelter and normal eyesight. This is because the nondisjunction occurred in _________.