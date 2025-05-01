Which of the following defines a prokaryote's intrinsic termination signal?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts?
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the Pribnow sequence?
Factor-independent transcription termination in bacteria requires the presence of:
In Prokaryotes, transcription promoter sequences are DNA sequences that are located upstream of the gene and are responsible for initiating transcription. One such promoter sequence is Pribnow box which is located 10 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and is critical for the recognition and binding of RNA polymerase. Which of the following consensus sequences typically represents it?
A mutant strain of E. coli carries a mutation in the CAP protein (catabolite activator protein) that completely inactivates in medium lacking glucose. This mutation is most likely to affect:
In bacteria, the σ factors bind with the core RNA polymerase forming the holoenzyme. After the initiation of transcription, the factor unbinds and the core enzyme starts to catalyze the reaction forming a __________ structure with the internal channel.