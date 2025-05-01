Which of the following enzymes attaches amino acids to the tRNA?
Which of the following regions of an mRNA contains sequences that help initiate translation?
RNA or DNA fragments that can bind to certain RNA molecules and prevent the RNA from producing proteins or acting in other ways are known as:
Streptomycin inhibits prokaryotic protein synthesis by binding to the 30S ribosomal subunit. Identify which phase of translation will be affected.
Which of the following molecules has the anticodon?
Which of the following enzymes is responsible for the formation of peptide bonds between adjacent amino acids during translation?
Which of the following is NOT a stop codon?