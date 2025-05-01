- Download the worksheet to save time writing
If we cross a red cow and a white cow and produce a red cow with white spots, what type of dominance pattern is exhibited in this case?
Suppose gene A and gene B are responsible for the purple coloration of the pea's flower. Gene A converts the colorless substrate into another colorless product. The colorless product is further converted into a visible pigment by gene B which results in the flower's purple color. This type of gene relationship is considered as:
The type of dominance in which both alleles are expressed in heterozygous individuals.
A female with type A (IAIO) and MN blood marries a man with type B (IBIO) and M blood. Identify the proportion of the offspring that will have type AB and MN blood.
In guinea pigs, four alleles control the coat color and the order of dominance is as follows: C (full color) > ck (sepia) > cd (cream) > ca (albino). What proportion of offspring will be albino if a full color male is crossed with a sepia female, both of which have one albino parent?
If the father has blood type A (with AO genotype) and the mother has blood type B (with BO genotype), their offspring will have the following blood type:
A red snapdragon flower is cross-pollinated with a white snapdragon flower. The resulting offspring are four pink flowers with heterozygous genotypes. This is considered: