Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

Viral chromosomes exist in a variety of conformations and can be made up of ________.
DNA or RNA, which may be single-stranded or double-stranded.What is the typical shape of bacterial chromosomes?
Bacterial chromosomes are typically circular in shape.Which DNA-binding proteins are important for packaging bacterial DNA?
HU and H-NS proteins are important for packaging bacterial DNA.How does the complexity of eukaryotic chromosomes compare to bacterial and viral chromosomes?
Eukaryotic chromosomes are much more complex and are always double-stranded DNA organized into linear structures.Where are repetitive sequences commonly found in bacterial chromosomes?
Repetitive sequences in bacterial chromosomes are often found in intergenic regions, which are non-transcribed spaces between genes.What is the function of DNA-binding proteins in bacteria and viruses?
DNA-binding proteins help tightly package the genetic material in bacteria and viruses.What is the role of intergenic regions in bacterial chromosomes?
Intergenic regions may act as regulatory units affecting gene expression in bacteria.How do the DNA-binding proteins in bacteria compare to those in eukaryotes?
Bacterial DNA-binding proteins like HU and H-NS are similar in function to eukaryotic histone proteins.What types of genetic elements are found on bacterial and viral chromosomes besides genes?
Besides genes, bacterial and viral chromosomes contain regulatory areas and repetitive sequences.Why is tight packaging of DNA necessary in bacteria and viruses?
Tight packaging is necessary because even simple organisms like bacteria and viruses have a lot of DNA that must fit into a small space.