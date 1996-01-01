Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • Viral chromosomes exist in a variety of conformations and can be made up of ________.
    DNA or RNA, which may be single-stranded or double-stranded.
  • What is the typical shape of bacterial chromosomes?
    Bacterial chromosomes are typically circular in shape.
  • Which DNA-binding proteins are important for packaging bacterial DNA?
    HU and H-NS proteins are important for packaging bacterial DNA.
  • How does the complexity of eukaryotic chromosomes compare to bacterial and viral chromosomes?
    Eukaryotic chromosomes are much more complex and are always double-stranded DNA organized into linear structures.
  • Where are repetitive sequences commonly found in bacterial chromosomes?
    Repetitive sequences in bacterial chromosomes are often found in intergenic regions, which are non-transcribed spaces between genes.
  • What is the function of DNA-binding proteins in bacteria and viruses?
    DNA-binding proteins help tightly package the genetic material in bacteria and viruses.
  • What is the role of intergenic regions in bacterial chromosomes?
    Intergenic regions may act as regulatory units affecting gene expression in bacteria.
  • How do the DNA-binding proteins in bacteria compare to those in eukaryotes?
    Bacterial DNA-binding proteins like HU and H-NS are similar in function to eukaryotic histone proteins.
  • What types of genetic elements are found on bacterial and viral chromosomes besides genes?
    Besides genes, bacterial and viral chromosomes contain regulatory areas and repetitive sequences.
  • Why is tight packaging of DNA necessary in bacteria and viruses?
    Tight packaging is necessary because even simple organisms like bacteria and viruses have a lot of DNA that must fit into a small space.