Bacterial Transformation quiz #1 Flashcards

Bacterial Transformation quiz #1
Bacterial Transformation quiz #1
What is the function of restriction enzymes in bacteria?
Restriction enzymes protect bacteria by cutting foreign DNA, such as that from viruses, thereby preventing infection.Which statement explains why bacteria are commonly used as vectors in genetic engineering?
Bacteria are commonly used as vectors because they can easily take up and replicate foreign DNA, such as plasmids, allowing for efficient gene cloning and protein production.What process involves the introduction of recombinant DNA plasmids into a bacterial colony?
The process is called bacterial transformation, where bacteria take up recombinant DNA plasmids from their environment.What is the term for the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another?
This process is called genetic transformation.What is the term for the transfer of DNA fragments from a dead cell to a live bacterial cell?
This process is known as transformation.What is the mechanism by which genes are transferred into bacteria?
Genes are transferred into bacteria through transformation, where competent cells take up DNA from their environment.Which of the following can serve to carry a gene from one organism into a bacterial cell?
A plasmid can serve as a vector to carry a gene into a bacterial cell.All of the following are processes used to introduce DNA molecules into bacterial cells except:
Conjugation is not typically used to introduce foreign DNA molecules into bacterial cells in laboratory settings; transformation is the standard method.Genetic change in bacteria can be brought about by which process?
Genetic change in bacteria can be brought about by transformation, where bacteria take up and incorporate foreign DNA.What is a heteroduplex in the context of bacterial transformation?
A heteroduplex forms when a single strand of foreign DNA aligns with a complementary region on the bacterial chromosome, resulting in a structure with mismatched but similar sequences.