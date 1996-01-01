Bacterial Transformation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of restriction enzymes in bacteria? Restriction enzymes protect bacteria by cutting foreign DNA, such as that from viruses, thereby preventing infection.

Which statement explains why bacteria are commonly used as vectors in genetic engineering? Bacteria are commonly used as vectors because they can easily take up and replicate foreign DNA, such as plasmids, allowing for efficient gene cloning and protein production.

What process involves the introduction of recombinant DNA plasmids into a bacterial colony? The process is called bacterial transformation, where bacteria take up recombinant DNA plasmids from their environment.

What is the term for the transfer of genes or pieces of DNA from one organism to another? This process is called genetic transformation.

What is the term for the transfer of DNA fragments from a dead cell to a live bacterial cell? This process is known as transformation.

What is the mechanism by which genes are transferred into bacteria? Genes are transferred into bacteria through transformation, where competent cells take up DNA from their environment.