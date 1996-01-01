Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy quiz #1 Flashcards
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy quiz #1
Which type of chromosomal aberration is most likely to result in a gain of function?
Polyploidy, specifically autopolyploidy or allopolyploidy, can result in a gain of function due to extra copies of every chromosome, leading to increased gene dosage and potentially new traits.Which of the following diseases is caused by a chromosome abnormality present before birth?
Down syndrome is caused by aneuploidy, specifically an extra copy of chromosome 21, and is present before birth.How many chromosomes are present in a cell with 92 chromatids?
There are 46 chromosomes in a cell with 92 chromatids, as each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids after DNA replication.Identical copies of chromatin held together by cohesin at the centromere are called _____.
Sister chromatids.What holds the sister chromatids together?
Cohesin proteins hold sister chromatids together at the centromere.Name the region where the two sister chromatids are tightly associated.
The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are tightly associated.If there are 20 duplicated chromosomes in a cell, how many centromeres are there?
There are 20 centromeres, one per duplicated chromosome.A duplicated chromosome consists of two
A duplicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.What is the difference between homologous and homeologous chromosomes in the context of polyploidy?
Homologous chromosomes come from the same species, while homeologous chromosomes are similar but originate from different, closely related species.What is endopolyploidy and where can it be found in humans?
Endopolyploidy is when certain cells within an otherwise diploid organism have extra sets of chromosomes; in humans, this can occur in liver cells.