Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy quiz #1 Flashcards

Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy quiz #1
  • Nondisjunction causes which of the following chromosomal abnormalities?
    Nondisjunction causes aneuploidy, such as trisomy (2n+1) and monosomy (2n-1), by failing to separate chromosomes properly during cell division.
  • Which of the following are considered types of aneuploidy?
    Trisomic (2n+1), monosomic (2n-1), and nolesomic (2n-2) are considered types of aneuploidy.
  • What type of mutations affect the whole chromosome number?
    Aneuploidy mutations affect the number of individual chromosomes, while aberrant euploidy affects the entire set of chromosomes.
  • What kind of chromosomal mutation occurred in the sex chromosome of an individual with the genotype XXY?
    A trisomic aneuploidy occurred, specifically an extra X chromosome, as seen in Klinefelter's syndrome.
  • Which of the following results in a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n+1 or 2n-1?
    Aneuploidy, specifically trisomy (2n+1) or monosomy (2n-1), results in these chromosome numbers.
  • Consider an organism that is 2n = 20. Which of the following are examples of aneuploidy in this organism?
    Examples include 2n+1 = 21 (trisomic) and 2n-1 = 19 (monosomic).
  • Which of the following might result in a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
    Monosomy, such as Turner syndrome (missing one sex chromosome), can result in a human zygote with 45 chromosomes.
  • Which of the following processes will most likely produce a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
    Nondisjunction during meiosis can produce gametes that lead to a zygote with 45 chromosomes.
  • Which of the following is a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n + 1 or 2n - 1?
    Aneuploidy, specifically trisomy (2n+1) or monosomy (2n-1), describes this situation.
  • If nondisjunction occurs and an individual survives, what chromosomal condition might they have?
    They may have aneuploidy, such as trisomy (e.g., Down syndrome) or monosomy (e.g., Turner syndrome).
  • Why do some people have unusual chromosome combinations?
    Unusual chromosome combinations often result from nondisjunction, leading to aneuploidy.
  • Of the following chromosomal abnormalities, which type is most likely to be viable in humans?
    Trisomy, such as Down syndrome (trisomy 21), is the most likely to be viable in humans.
  • The most common extra-chromosome condition is _____.
    Down syndrome (trisomy 21) is the most common extra-chromosome condition.
  • A(n) ________ individual has a change in the correct number of an individual chromosome.
    Aneuploid individual has a change in the correct number of an individual chromosome.
  • A gamete is aneuploid if __________.
    A gamete is aneuploid if it has an abnormal number of chromosomes due to nondisjunction.
  • Nondisjunction might result in gametes with the chromosome numbers ________.
    Nondisjunction might result in gametes with chromosome numbers n+1 or n-1.