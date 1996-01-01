Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy quiz #1 Flashcards
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy quiz #1
Nondisjunction causes which of the following chromosomal abnormalities?
Nondisjunction causes aneuploidy, such as trisomy (2n+1) and monosomy (2n-1), by failing to separate chromosomes properly during cell division.Which of the following are considered types of aneuploidy?
Trisomic (2n+1), monosomic (2n-1), and nolesomic (2n-2) are considered types of aneuploidy.What type of mutations affect the whole chromosome number?
Aneuploidy mutations affect the number of individual chromosomes, while aberrant euploidy affects the entire set of chromosomes.What kind of chromosomal mutation occurred in the sex chromosome of an individual with the genotype XXY?
A trisomic aneuploidy occurred, specifically an extra X chromosome, as seen in Klinefelter's syndrome.Which of the following results in a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n+1 or 2n-1?
Aneuploidy, specifically trisomy (2n+1) or monosomy (2n-1), results in these chromosome numbers.Consider an organism that is 2n = 20. Which of the following are examples of aneuploidy in this organism?
Examples include 2n+1 = 21 (trisomic) and 2n-1 = 19 (monosomic).Which of the following might result in a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
Monosomy, such as Turner syndrome (missing one sex chromosome), can result in a human zygote with 45 chromosomes.Which of the following processes will most likely produce a human zygote with 45 chromosomes?
Nondisjunction during meiosis can produce gametes that lead to a zygote with 45 chromosomes.Which of the following is a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n + 1 or 2n - 1?
Aneuploidy, specifically trisomy (2n+1) or monosomy (2n-1), describes this situation.If nondisjunction occurs and an individual survives, what chromosomal condition might they have?
They may have aneuploidy, such as trisomy (e.g., Down syndrome) or monosomy (e.g., Turner syndrome).Why do some people have unusual chromosome combinations?
Unusual chromosome combinations often result from nondisjunction, leading to aneuploidy.Of the following chromosomal abnormalities, which type is most likely to be viable in humans?
Trisomy, such as Down syndrome (trisomy 21), is the most likely to be viable in humans.The most common extra-chromosome condition is _____.
Down syndrome (trisomy 21) is the most common extra-chromosome condition.A(n) ________ individual has a change in the correct number of an individual chromosome.
Aneuploid individual has a change in the correct number of an individual chromosome.A gamete is aneuploid if __________.
A gamete is aneuploid if it has an abnormal number of chromosomes due to nondisjunction.Nondisjunction might result in gametes with the chromosome numbers ________.
Nondisjunction might result in gametes with chromosome numbers n+1 or n-1.