Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy quiz #1 Flashcards

Nondisjunction causes which of the following chromosomal abnormalities? Nondisjunction causes aneuploidy, such as trisomy (2n+1) and monosomy (2n-1), by failing to separate chromosomes properly during cell division.

Which of the following are considered types of aneuploidy? Trisomic (2n+1), monosomic (2n-1), and nolesomic (2n-2) are considered types of aneuploidy.

What type of mutations affect the whole chromosome number? Aneuploidy mutations affect the number of individual chromosomes, while aberrant euploidy affects the entire set of chromosomes.

What kind of chromosomal mutation occurred in the sex chromosome of an individual with the genotype XXY? A trisomic aneuploidy occurred, specifically an extra X chromosome, as seen in Klinefelter's syndrome.

Which of the following results in a situation in which the chromosome number is either 2n+1 or 2n-1? Aneuploidy, specifically trisomy (2n+1) or monosomy (2n-1), results in these chromosome numbers.

Consider an organism that is 2n = 20. Which of the following are examples of aneuploidy in this organism? Examples include 2n+1 = 21 (trisomic) and 2n-1 = 19 (monosomic).