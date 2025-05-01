What is a chromosomal rearrangement that affects an entire chromosome, and what are some examples of such mutations?

A chromosomal rearrangement that affects an entire chromosome involves structural changes such as deletions, duplications, inversions, or translocations. These mutations can result in chromosomes lacking a centromere (acentric chromosomes) or having two centromeres (dicentric chromosomes), and can be classified as unbalanced (changing gene dosage) or balanced (changing gene order without altering gene dosage).