Dihybrid Cross quiz #1 Flashcards

What is a dihybrid cross?
A dihybrid cross is a genetic cross that examines the inheritance of two different traits, each represented by different alleles, typically in organisms that are heterozygous for both traits.Which of the following is the mean number of male offspring produced by the three dihybrid crosses? (Assume data is provided for three crosses.)
To find the mean number of male offspring, add the number of male offspring from each of the three dihybrid crosses and divide by three.A dihybrid cross occurs when organisms that are heterozygous for two traits are crossed. What is the expected phenotypic ratio in the offspring?
The expected phenotypic ratio in the offspring of a dihybrid cross between two heterozygous individuals is 9:3:3:1.A 1:1:1:1 ratio of offspring from a dihybrid testcross indicates that ___________.
The genes assort independently and the testcross was between a heterozygous individual for both traits and a homozygous recessive individual.A dihybrid cross involves how many traits and alleles? (Answer with a number.)
A dihybrid cross involves 2 traits and 4 alleles (2 alleles per trait).A cross where we follow the inheritance of two pairs of alleles is called what?
A dihybrid cross.In a dihybrid cross, if the resulting ratios are 1:1:1:1, what are the genotypes of the parents?
One parent is heterozygous for both traits (e.g., YyRr) and the other is homozygous recessive for both traits (e.g., yyrr).Dihybrid crosses are crosses involving how many traits?
Dihybrid crosses involve two traits.In a dihybrid cross exhibiting complete genetic linkage, what would you expect?
You would expect only parental-type offspring and not the typical 9:3:3:1 ratio, because the genes are inherited together.In a dihybrid cross involving pea plants heterozygous for both seed color and seed shape, what is the expected phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation?
The expected phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation is 9:3:3:1.In lab data, what is the expected phenotypic ratio of a ppss x ppss dihybrid cross in corn?
All offspring will have the same phenotype as the parents, since both are homozygous recessive for both traits.What is the expected phenotypic ratio in offspring from a Bikini Bottom dihybrid cross between two heterozygous individuals?
The expected phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1 for the two traits being studied.