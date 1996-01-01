DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #1 Flashcards
DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #1
Which of the following carry genetic information?
DNA carries genetic information in cells.Restriction enzymes create breaks in which part of a DNA molecule?
Restriction enzymes create breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA.Which of the following is not part of a molecule of DNA?
Uracil is not part of a DNA molecule.Which nitrogenous base is not found in DNA?
Uracil is not found in DNA; it is found in RNA.Since DNA has a negative charge, how does this property affect its behavior in laboratory techniques?
DNA's negative charge allows it to move towards the positive electrode during gel electrophoresis.Which of the following is evidence that eukaryotes and prokaryotes share a common ancestor?
Both eukaryotes and prokaryotes use DNA as their genetic material.Which best describes the storage of the genetic code?
The genetic code is stored in the sequence of nucleotides in DNA.Which statement best summarizes the role of the DNA molecule in cells?
DNA stores and transmits genetic information necessary for cell function and inheritance.How can DNA be used to classify organisms?
DNA sequences can be compared to determine evolutionary relationships and classify organisms.How do you know that the gene being transcribed in the animation is in a prokaryote?
In prokaryotes, transcription and translation occur simultaneously in the cytoplasm.What is the dipeptide encoded by the DNA sequence ATGACC?
The DNA sequence ATGACC codes for the dipeptide methionine-threonine.Why do you need to extract DNA from the blood left at the crime scene?
Extracting DNA from blood allows for identification and comparison to suspects using genetic markers.Which description is the best definition of recombinant DNA?
Recombinant DNA is DNA that has been formed by combining genetic material from different sources.Why is DNA important?
DNA is important because it stores genetic information and directs cellular activities.What does DNA code for?
DNA codes for proteins, which carry out cellular functions.What is achieved by obtaining a small amount of a person's DNA?
A small DNA sample can be used for genetic testing, identification, or forensic analysis.How would early cells benefit from DNA replacing RNA as the information storage molecule?
DNA is more stable than RNA, allowing for more reliable long-term storage of genetic information.The genetic material of HIV consists of _____.
The genetic material of HIV consists of RNA.Genetic traits can be passed on to an organism's offspring through its DNA. True or False?
True. Genetic traits are inherited through DNA.Which pertains to DNA but not to RNA?
DNA contains the base thymine, while RNA contains uracil instead.The results of the Hershey and Chase experiments suggested that DNA was the genetic material because
A small DNA sample enables genetic profiling and identification.Information is stored in the ______ of a DNA molecule.
A small DNA sample allows for genetic analysis and identification.Who proposed the polynucleic model, stating that DNA and RNA were composed of nucleotides?
Phoebus Levene proposed the polynucleic model for DNA and RNA.What monomer combines to make DNA?
Nucleotides are the monomers that combine to make DNA.Free RNA nucleotides pair with the complementary DNA nucleotides on one strand of DNA. What process is this describing?
This describes the process of transcription.What is the sequence of DNA that codes for a protein and thus determines a trait called?
A gene is the sequence of DNA that codes for a protein and determines a trait.What does DNA stand for?
DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid.Genes contain instructions for assembling what?
Genes contain instructions for assembling proteins.