Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #1 Flashcards

DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/31
  • Which of the following carry genetic information?
    DNA carries genetic information in cells.
  • Restriction enzymes create breaks in which part of a DNA molecule?
    Restriction enzymes create breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA.
  • Which of the following is not part of a molecule of DNA?
    Uracil is not part of a DNA molecule.
  • Which nitrogenous base is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA; it is found in RNA.
  • Since DNA has a negative charge, how does this property affect its behavior in laboratory techniques?
    DNA's negative charge allows it to move towards the positive electrode during gel electrophoresis.
  • Which of the following is evidence that eukaryotes and prokaryotes share a common ancestor?
    Both eukaryotes and prokaryotes use DNA as their genetic material.
  • Which best describes the storage of the genetic code?
    The genetic code is stored in the sequence of nucleotides in DNA.
  • Which statement best summarizes the role of the DNA molecule in cells?
    DNA stores and transmits genetic information necessary for cell function and inheritance.
  • How can DNA be used to classify organisms?
    DNA sequences can be compared to determine evolutionary relationships and classify organisms.
  • How do you know that the gene being transcribed in the animation is in a prokaryote?
    In prokaryotes, transcription and translation occur simultaneously in the cytoplasm.
  • What is the dipeptide encoded by the DNA sequence ATGACC?
    The DNA sequence ATGACC codes for the dipeptide methionine-threonine.
  • Why do you need to extract DNA from the blood left at the crime scene?
    Extracting DNA from blood allows for identification and comparison to suspects using genetic markers.
  • Which description is the best definition of recombinant DNA?
    Recombinant DNA is DNA that has been formed by combining genetic material from different sources.
  • Why is DNA important?
    DNA is important because it stores genetic information and directs cellular activities.
  • What does DNA code for?
    DNA codes for proteins, which carry out cellular functions.
  • What is achieved by obtaining a small amount of a person's DNA?
    Obtaining a small amount of DNA allows for genetic identification and analysis.
  • What is achieved by obtaining a small amount of a person's DNA?
    A small DNA sample can be used for genetic testing, identification, or forensic analysis.
  • How would early cells benefit from DNA replacing RNA as the information storage molecule?
    DNA is more stable than RNA, allowing for more reliable long-term storage of genetic information.
  • The genetic material of HIV consists of _____.
    The genetic material of HIV consists of RNA.
  • Genetic traits can be passed on to an organism's offspring through its DNA. True or False?
    True. Genetic traits are inherited through DNA.
  • Which pertains to DNA but not to RNA?
    DNA contains the base thymine, while RNA contains uracil instead.
  • The results of the Hershey and Chase experiments suggested that DNA was the genetic material because
    Only DNA, not protein, entered bacteria and directed viral reproduction.
  • What is achieved by obtaining a small amount of a person's DNA?
    A small DNA sample enables genetic profiling and identification.
  • Information is stored in the ______ of a DNA molecule.
    Information is stored in the sequence of nucleotides of a DNA molecule.
  • What is achieved by obtaining a small amount of a person's DNA?
    A small DNA sample allows for genetic analysis and identification.
  • Who proposed the polynucleic model, stating that DNA and RNA were composed of nucleotides?
    Phoebus Levene proposed the polynucleic model for DNA and RNA.
  • What monomer combines to make DNA?
    Nucleotides are the monomers that combine to make DNA.
  • Free RNA nucleotides pair with the complementary DNA nucleotides on one strand of DNA. What process is this describing?
    This describes the process of transcription.
  • What is the sequence of DNA that codes for a protein and thus determines a trait called?
    A gene is the sequence of DNA that codes for a protein and determines a trait.
  • What does DNA stand for?
    DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid.
  • Genes contain instructions for assembling what?
    Genes contain instructions for assembling proteins.