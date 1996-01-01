DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following carry genetic information? DNA carries genetic information in cells.

Restriction enzymes create breaks in which part of a DNA molecule? Restriction enzymes create breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA.

Which of the following is not part of a molecule of DNA? Uracil is not part of a DNA molecule.

Which nitrogenous base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA; it is found in RNA.

Since DNA has a negative charge, how does this property affect its behavior in laboratory techniques? DNA's negative charge allows it to move towards the positive electrode during gel electrophoresis.

Which of the following is evidence that eukaryotes and prokaryotes share a common ancestor? Both eukaryotes and prokaryotes use DNA as their genetic material.