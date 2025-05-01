Back
What is the role of DNA in transmitting genetic information? DNA transmits genetic information by being replicated and passed from cell to cell and from one generation to the next. Is DNA found in all living or once living cells? Yes, DNA is found in all living or once living cells. Is there DNA in your food? Yes, there is DNA in food because all living organisms contain DNA. What does the 'D' in DNA stand for? The 'D' in DNA stands for 'deoxyribo,' as in deoxyribonucleic acid. Each person’s DNA is unique except for whom? Each person’s DNA is unique except for identical twins. Where is DNA found in cells? DNA is found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and in the cytoplasm of prokaryotic cells. What is the function of DNA? The function of DNA is to store genetic information, direct the synthesis of proteins, and ensure genetic continuity. Why was DNA not initially recognized as the genetic material? DNA was not initially recognized as the genetic material because it was thought to be too simple, with only four nucleotides, compared to the diversity of proteins. What experiment demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material in bacteria? The Avery-MacLeod-McCarty experiment demonstrated that DNA is the genetic material in bacteria. What experiment showed that DNA, not protein, enters bacteria during viral infection? The Hershey-Chase experiment showed that DNA, not protein, enters bacteria during viral infection. Who contributed crucial X-ray diffraction data for the discovery of DNA's structure? Rosalind Franklin contributed crucial X-ray diffraction data for the discovery of DNA's structure. Who are credited with developing the double helix model of DNA? James Watson and Francis Crick are credited with developing the double helix model of DNA, using data from Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins. What is the significance of the double helix structure of DNA? The double helix structure of DNA explains how it can store, replicate, and transmit genetic information. What is the tetranucleotide hypothesis? The tetranucleotide hypothesis was the idea that DNA was made of simple, repeating units of four nucleotides, leading scientists to doubt its role as genetic material. What are the four nucleotides found in DNA? The four nucleotides found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. How did the discovery of DNA's structure help confirm its role as genetic material? The discovery of DNA's double helix structure showed how it could store complex information, replicate accurately, and be passed to offspring, confirming its role as genetic material.
DNA as the Genetic Material quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/16