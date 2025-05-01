Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of DNA in transmitting genetic information? DNA transmits genetic information by being replicated and passed from cell to cell and from one generation to the next.

Is DNA found in all living or once living cells? Yes, DNA is found in all living or once living cells.

Is there DNA in your food? Yes, there is DNA in food because all living organisms contain DNA.

What does the 'D' in DNA stand for? The 'D' in DNA stands for 'deoxyribo,' as in deoxyribonucleic acid.

Each person’s DNA is unique except for whom? Each person’s DNA is unique except for identical twins.

Where is DNA found in cells? DNA is found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells and in the cytoplasm of prokaryotic cells.