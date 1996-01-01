Epigenetics, Chromatin Modifications, and Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of epigenetic inheritance?
Genetic imprinting, where genes from one parent are silenced and only the other parent's genes are expressed, is an example of epigenetic inheritance.
Which statement about epigenetics is false?
A false statement about epigenetics is: 'Epigenetic modifications permanently change the DNA sequence.' Epigenetic changes alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
How do epigenetic marks compare in monozygotic twins?
Monozygotic twins start with similar epigenetic marks, but these can diverge over time due to environmental influences, leading to differences in gene expression.
Which of the following is most closely associated with the idea of epigenetics?
Chromatin modifications, such as histone acetylation and methylation, are most closely associated with the idea of epigenetics.
Heterochromatin is not transcribed because ______.
Heterochromatin is not transcribed because it is tightly packaged, preventing transcription factors and RNA polymerase from accessing the DNA.
What is the role of the SWISNF complex in chromatin remodeling?
The SWISNF complex is a protein complex that repositions nucleosomes to expose or hide DNA regions, such as promoters, thereby regulating gene expression.
How do histone deacetylases affect chromatin structure and gene expression?
Histone deacetylases remove acetyl groups from histone tails, leading to closed chromatin and repression of gene transcription.
What are CpG islands and where are they commonly found?
CpG islands are regions of unmethylated CG dinucleotides, and they are commonly found in promoter regions of genes.
Why are histone variants considered important in gene regulation?
Histone variants are rare forms of histone proteins found in unique chromosomal regions, such as the centromere, and may influence chromatin structure and gene regulation.
What is the histone code and why is it significant in genetics?
The histone code refers to the complex combination of over 150 types of histone modifications that collectively determine whether genes are activated or suppressed, but its full meaning is not yet understood.