Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many chromosomes are in human body cells?
    Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes.
  • Which statement describes a gene?
    A gene is a stretch of DNA that encodes for a protein.
  • How many chromosomes are in a typical human cell?
    A typical human cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in RNA?
    The four bases in RNA are adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).
  • What are the definitions for gene pool and allele frequency?
    Gene pool is the total collection of alleles in a population; allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all alleles for a gene in a population.
  • What is the haploid number of chromosomes in humans?
    The haploid number in humans is 23 chromosomes.
  • A human body cell has 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes does a human egg or sperm cell have?
    A human egg or sperm cell has 23 chromosomes.
  • How many unique gametes could be produced by an individual with the genotype aabbcc?
    An individual with the genotype aabbcc can produce only one unique gamete.
  • Approximately how large is a typical eukaryotic gene?
    A typical eukaryotic gene is several thousand base pairs long.
  • Which statement is an accurate description of genes?
    Genes are stretches of DNA that encode for proteins.
  • For a DNA strand that is two nucleotides long, how many possible sequences are there?
    There are 16 possible sequences for a DNA strand two nucleotides long (4^2).
  • An elephant has 56 chromosomes. Which statement about a zygote of an elephant is true?
    An elephant zygote has 56 chromosomes, receiving half from each parent.
  • Which is a synonym for male and female sex cells: gametes, chromosomes, eukaryotes, or diploids?
    Gametes is a synonym for male and female sex cells.
  • If an organism's diploid number is 12, what is its haploid number?
    Its haploid number is 6.
  • How many different sequences of eight bases can you make?
    There are 65,536 possible sequences (4^8) of eight bases.
  • What is another word for heterozygous?
    Another word for heterozygous is hybrid.
  • Which of the following statements about autopolyploid individuals is true?
    Autopolyploid individuals have more than two sets of chromosomes, all from the same species.
  • How many nucleotides are needed to code for a protein with 450 amino acids?
    1,350 nucleotides are needed (3 per amino acid).
  • A DNA molecule containing 32% thymine would contain how much cytosine?
    It would contain 18% cytosine.
  • Which of the following phrases defines the term genome?
    Genome is the complete set of genetic material in an organism.
  • Which of the following statements accurately describes a typical gene?
    A typical gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein.
  • What are the characteristics of Hox genes? (Check all that apply.)
    Hox genes are regulatory genes that control body plan and development.
  • Which of the following is associated with the egg?
    The egg is a female gamete.
  • Which phrase best describes the term genome?
    The genome is the total genetic content of an organism.
  • Which description is the best definition of a single nucleotide polymorphism?
    A single nucleotide polymorphism is a variation at a single base pair in DNA among individuals.
  • Which statement is the best physical description of a gene?
    A gene is a small section of DNA on a chromosome.
  • Which has the most control of traits and inheritance: gametes, nucleic acids, amino acids, or proteins?
    Nucleic acids (DNA) have the most control of traits and inheritance.
  • What are the phenotypes of an organism?
    Phenotypes are the observable characteristics or traits of an organism.
  • What is the main function of chromosomes in a plant cell?
    Chromosomes store and transmit genetic information.
  • Genetically, what determines an organism's traits?
    An organism's traits are determined by its genes and alleles.
  • How many chromosomes does the human body have?
    The human body has 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosome pairs do humans have?
    Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes.
  • How many pairs of chromosomes are found in each human cell?
    Each human cell has 23 pairs of chromosomes.
  • How many pairs of chromosomes does a human have?
    A human has 23 pairs of chromosomes.
  • Polygenic traits are determined by multiple ______ received from each parent.
    Polygenic traits are determined by multiple genes received from each parent.
  • Gametes must be haploid because ______.
    Gametes must be haploid to ensure the correct chromosome number after fertilization.
  • Human egg and sperm are similar in that ________.
    Human egg and sperm are similar in that both are haploid gametes.
  • The sum of all genetic traits in a population’s individuals at any given time is called the ______.
    It is called the gene pool.
  • Select all of the following that are components of a nucleotide.
    A nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base.
  • To have enough DNA for each gamete, the DNA in the germ cell must be ________.
    The DNA in the germ cell must be replicated before meiosis.