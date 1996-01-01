Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many chromosomes are in human body cells? Human body cells contain 46 chromosomes.

Which statement describes a gene? A gene is a stretch of DNA that encodes for a protein.

What are the four nitrogenous bases in RNA? The four bases in RNA are adenine (A), uracil (U), cytosine (C), and guanine (G).

What are the definitions for gene pool and allele frequency? Gene pool is the total collection of alleles in a population; allele frequency is the proportion of a specific allele among all alleles for a gene in a population.

What is the haploid number of chromosomes in humans? The haploid number in humans is 23 chromosomes.