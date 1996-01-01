Skip to main content
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #2 Flashcards

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #2
  • There are a total of ______ pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell.
    There are 23 pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell.
  • The total collection of alleles in a population at a given time is the population's ______.
    It is the population's gene pool.
  • If a DNA double helix contains 28% T nucleotides, then what is the percentage of A nucleotides?
    It would be 28% adenine.
  • In multicellular organisms, chromosomes are found ______ of the cell.
    Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of the cell.
  • Genes are a section of ___ and code for ___.
    Genes are a section of DNA and code for proteins.
  • If a sperm cell contains 8 chromosomes, how many chromosomes are in the organism's body cells?
    The organism's body cells have 16 chromosomes.
  • Heredity is best described as ______.
    Heredity is the passing of traits from parents to offspring.
  • A gene can best be defined as ________.
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a functional product, usually a protein.
  • A gene can be described as a unit of heredity or as a segment of ______ that produces a functional product.
    A gene can be described as a unit of heredity or as a segment of DNA that produces a functional product.
  • Each chromosome consists of 2 _____.
    Each chromosome consists of 2 chromatids.
  • A polar body is ______ than a primary oocyte.
    A polar body is smaller than a primary oocyte.
  • Which of the following is true of an organism that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16?
    Its diploid cells have 16 chromosomes; its gametes have 8 chromosomes.
  • The primary spermatocytes and the spermatogonia each contain 46 chromosomes. Is this statement true for humans?
    Yes, both primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia in humans contain 46 chromosomes.
  • In a genetic cross, filial generation (F) refers to ______.
    Filial generation refers to the offspring generation.
  • How are the terms gene locus and allele related?
    An allele is a variant of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome.
  • Which of the following statements about genes and traits is true?
    Genes determine traits, and alleles are gene variants that affect trait expression.
  • Human somatic cells contain __________ set(s) of chromosomes and are therefore termed __________.
    Human somatic cells contain two sets of chromosomes and are termed diploid.
  • A wild type is ___________.
    A wild type is the most common phenotype or genotype found in a natural population.
  • Which statement best describes the relationship between an allele and a gene?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • A small section of a chromosome that is the basic unit for the transmission of heredity is a _____.
    It is a gene.
  • A gene is usually _____.
    A gene is usually a segment of DNA.
  • If in any organism a DNA molecule is 24% cytosine, how much adenine will that DNA molecule contain?
    It will contain 26% adenine.
  • Which of the following statements is correct regarding chromosomes?
    Chromosomes carry genes and are found in the nucleus.
  • Human gametes contain __________ chromosomes.
    Human gametes contain 23 chromosomes.
  • Basic building blocks of heredity are called ______.
    Genes are the basic building blocks of heredity.
  • The number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells:
    Diploid eukaryotic cells have two sets of chromosomes.
  • Any two matched genes that are __________ are called alleles.
    Any two matched genes that are variants at the same locus are called alleles.
  • Select the three possible genotypes of an individual when there are two alleles for a given trait.
    The three possible genotypes are AA, Aa, and aa.
  • A normal gamete might be homozygous or heterozygous for a particular gene.
    Gametes carry only one allele per gene, so they are neither homozygous nor heterozygous.
  • Which of the following would best describe what alleles are?
    Alleles are different forms of a gene.
  • A cell with two pairs of each set of chromosomes is called a ______.
    It is called a diploid cell.
  • Genes are segments of a chromosome that are responsible for specific hereditary traits.
    True. Genes are segments of chromosomes responsible for specific hereditary traits.
  • If an individual is heterozygous for a particular trait, what does this mean?
    It means the individual has two different alleles for that trait.
  • The study of passing traits from parents to offspring is known as ______.
    It is known as genetics.
  • An organism's genetic makeup, or allele combinations, is called its ______.
    It is called its genotype.
  • Genetics is the most important factor that affects your physical fitness.
    Genetics influences physical traits, but environment and lifestyle are also important.
  • Heredity is best described as __________.
    Heredity is the transmission of traits from parents to offspring.
  • Genetics quiz: What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits.
  • A gene can best be defined as ______.
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein.
  • Effective use of selection and genetics is crucial to any successful breeding program. Why?
    Selection and genetics ensure desirable traits are passed to offspring.