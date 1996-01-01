Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

There are a total of ______ pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell. There are 23 pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell.

The total collection of alleles in a population at a given time is the population's ______. It is the population's gene pool.

If a DNA double helix contains 28% T nucleotides, then what is the percentage of A nucleotides? It would be 28% adenine.

In multicellular organisms, chromosomes are found ______ of the cell. Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of the cell.

Genes are a section of ___ and code for ___. Genes are a section of DNA and code for proteins.

If a sperm cell contains 8 chromosomes, how many chromosomes are in the organism's body cells? The organism's body cells have 16 chromosomes.