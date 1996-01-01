Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #2 Flashcards
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
There are a total of ______ pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell.
There are 23 pairs of chromosomes in a human diploid cell.The total collection of alleles in a population at a given time is the population's ______.
It is the population's gene pool.If a DNA double helix contains 28% T nucleotides, then what is the percentage of A nucleotides?
It would be 28% adenine.In multicellular organisms, chromosomes are found ______ of the cell.
Chromosomes are found in the nucleus of the cell.Genes are a section of ___ and code for ___.
Genes are a section of DNA and code for proteins.If a sperm cell contains 8 chromosomes, how many chromosomes are in the organism's body cells?
The organism's body cells have 16 chromosomes.Heredity is best described as ______.
Heredity is the passing of traits from parents to offspring.A gene can best be defined as ________.
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a functional product, usually a protein.A gene can be described as a unit of heredity or as a segment of ______ that produces a functional product.
A gene can be described as a unit of heredity or as a segment of DNA that produces a functional product.Each chromosome consists of 2 _____.
Each chromosome consists of 2 chromatids.A polar body is ______ than a primary oocyte.
A polar body is smaller than a primary oocyte.Which of the following is true of an organism that has a chromosome number of 2n = 16?
Its diploid cells have 16 chromosomes; its gametes have 8 chromosomes.The primary spermatocytes and the spermatogonia each contain 46 chromosomes. Is this statement true for humans?
Yes, both primary spermatocytes and spermatogonia in humans contain 46 chromosomes.In a genetic cross, filial generation (F) refers to ______.
Filial generation refers to the offspring generation.How are the terms gene locus and allele related?
An allele is a variant of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome.Which of the following statements about genes and traits is true?
Genes determine traits, and alleles are gene variants that affect trait expression.Human somatic cells contain __________ set(s) of chromosomes and are therefore termed __________.
Human somatic cells contain two sets of chromosomes and are termed diploid.A wild type is ___________.
A wild type is the most common phenotype or genotype found in a natural population.Which statement best describes the relationship between an allele and a gene?
An allele is a variant form of a gene.A small section of a chromosome that is the basic unit for the transmission of heredity is a _____.
It is a gene.A gene is usually _____.
A gene is usually a segment of DNA.If in any organism a DNA molecule is 24% cytosine, how much adenine will that DNA molecule contain?
It will contain 26% adenine.Which of the following statements is correct regarding chromosomes?
Chromosomes carry genes and are found in the nucleus.Human gametes contain __________ chromosomes.
Human gametes contain 23 chromosomes.Basic building blocks of heredity are called ______.
Genes are the basic building blocks of heredity.The number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells:
Diploid eukaryotic cells have two sets of chromosomes.Any two matched genes that are __________ are called alleles.
Any two matched genes that are variants at the same locus are called alleles.Select the three possible genotypes of an individual when there are two alleles for a given trait.
The three possible genotypes are AA, Aa, and aa.A normal gamete might be homozygous or heterozygous for a particular gene.
Gametes carry only one allele per gene, so they are neither homozygous nor heterozygous.Which of the following would best describe what alleles are?
Alleles are different forms of a gene.A cell with two pairs of each set of chromosomes is called a ______.
It is called a diploid cell.Genes are segments of a chromosome that are responsible for specific hereditary traits.
True. Genes are segments of chromosomes responsible for specific hereditary traits.If an individual is heterozygous for a particular trait, what does this mean?
It means the individual has two different alleles for that trait.The study of passing traits from parents to offspring is known as ______.
It is known as genetics.An organism's genetic makeup, or allele combinations, is called its ______.
It is called its genotype.Genetics is the most important factor that affects your physical fitness.
Genetics influences physical traits, but environment and lifestyle are also important.Heredity is best described as __________.
Heredity is the transmission of traits from parents to offspring.Genetics quiz: What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits.A gene can best be defined as ______.
A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes a protein.Effective use of selection and genetics is crucial to any successful breeding program. Why?
Selection and genetics ensure desirable traits are passed to offspring.