Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #3 Flashcards

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #3

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #3
  • ________ is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.
    Heredity is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.
  • Alleles are described as ______.
    Alleles are described as different forms of a gene.
  • Define the following terms: alleles, genotype, phenotype, genome.
    Alleles: gene variants; genotype: allele combination; phenotype: observable traits; genome: complete genetic material.
  • Genes are sections of DNA that code for a particular trait. Genes are ______.
    Genes are units of heredity.
  • A gene is a short section of a ______.
    A gene is a short section of a chromosome.
  • A single population is made of ______.
    A single population is made of individuals sharing a gene pool.
  • There is a total of ______ alleles in this population.
    The total number of alleles equals twice the number of individuals for a diploid gene.
  • Another word for heterozygous
    Hybrid is another word for heterozygous.
  • How many nucleotides equals 1 amino acid?
    Three nucleotides (a codon) code for one amino acid.
  • When evaluating breeding cattle, what is the most important selection trait?
    The most important trait depends on breeding goals, but genetics is key for desired traits.
  • If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many DNA bases do I have?
    You have 8 DNA bases.
  • Consider a diploid organism with 2n = 6. This cell is in ______.
    This cell is in the diploid state.
  • Classify each statement as describing a gene, chromosome, or genome.
    Gene: segment of DNA; Chromosome: structure carrying genes; Genome: complete genetic material.
  • How many nucleotides make up a codon?
    Three nucleotides make up a codon.