Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #3 Flashcards

________ is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.
Heredity is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.Alleles are described as ______.
Alleles are described as different forms of a gene.Define the following terms: alleles, genotype, phenotype, genome.
Alleles: gene variants; genotype: allele combination; phenotype: observable traits; genome: complete genetic material.Genes are sections of DNA that code for a particular trait. Genes are ______.
Genes are units of heredity.A gene is a short section of a ______.
A gene is a short section of a chromosome.A single population is made of ______.
A single population is made of individuals sharing a gene pool.There is a total of ______ alleles in this population.
The total number of alleles equals twice the number of individuals for a diploid gene.Another word for heterozygous
Hybrid is another word for heterozygous.How many nucleotides equals 1 amino acid?
Three nucleotides (a codon) code for one amino acid.When evaluating breeding cattle, what is the most important selection trait?
The most important trait depends on breeding goals, but genetics is key for desired traits.If I have 8 DNA nucleotides, how many DNA bases do I have?
You have 8 DNA bases.Consider a diploid organism with 2n = 6. This cell is in ______.
This cell is in the diploid state.Classify each statement as describing a gene, chromosome, or genome.
Gene: segment of DNA; Chromosome: structure carrying genes; Genome: complete genetic material.How many nucleotides make up a codon?
Three nucleotides make up a codon.