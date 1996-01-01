Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

________ is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring. Heredity is the process of passing characteristics from parent to offspring.

Alleles are described as ______. Alleles are described as different forms of a gene.

Define the following terms: alleles, genotype, phenotype, genome. Alleles: gene variants; genotype: allele combination; phenotype: observable traits; genome: complete genetic material.

Genes are sections of DNA that code for a particular trait. Genes are ______. Genes are units of heredity.

A gene is a short section of a ______. A gene is a short section of a chromosome.

A single population is made of ______. A single population is made of individuals sharing a gene pool.