Back
A segment of DNA is a what? A segment of DNA is a gene. What does inheritance mean in terms of reproduction? Inheritance in terms of reproduction means the passing of genetic information (genes) from parents to offspring. What is a different, alternative version of a gene called? A different, alternative version of a gene is called an allele. The actual gene makeup of an organism is its what? The actual gene makeup of an organism is its genotype. What is a version of a gene? A version of a gene is called an allele. What is a version of a gene called? A version of a gene is called an allele. What are the different forms of a gene called? The different forms of a gene are called alleles. What is the relationship between DNA, genes, and chromosomes? Genes are stretches of DNA located on chromosomes; chromosomes carry genes and are inherited through gametes. One form of a gene is called what? One form of a gene is called an allele. What is the difference between a genotype and a phenotype? Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination) of an organism; phenotype is the observable traits. An organism’s genotype is its what? An organism’s genotype is its set of alleles for a particular trait. What are different versions of a gene called? Different versions of a gene are called alleles. What is the difference between genotype and phenotype? Genotype refers to the genetic makeup (alleles), while phenotype refers to the observable traits. What are different forms of a gene? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. One of a number of different forms of a gene is called what? One of a number of different forms of a gene is called an allele. What is a section of DNA that codes for a trait called? A section of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene. Different versions of a gene are referred to as what? Different versions of a gene are referred to as alleles. What do we call different forms of a gene? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. What is a different form of a gene called? A different form of a gene is called an allele. What are different forms of a gene called? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. What do DNA, proteins, and fats have in common? DNA, proteins, and fats are all organic molecules found in living organisms. What are sections of DNA that code for a trait called? Sections of DNA that code for a trait are called genes. What is the segment of DNA that determines a particular trait called? The segment of DNA that determines a particular trait is called a gene. DNA and RNA are examples of what? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. Alternative forms of the same gene are called what? Alternative forms of the same gene are called alleles. What are the different versions of a gene called? The different versions of a gene are called alleles. What is the genotype of an organism? The genotype of an organism is its set of alleles for a particular trait. Explain the difference between genotype and phenotype. Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination) of an organism; phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment. What is the name for different forms of a gene? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. Different forms of a gene are known as what? Different forms of a gene are known as alleles. What are the different versions of a gene called? The different versions of a gene are called alleles. A variety of a gene is called what? A variety of a gene is called an allele. What is a version of a gene? A version of a gene is called an allele. What is a section of DNA that codes for a specific trait called? A section of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene. What is a different form of a gene? A different form of a gene is called an allele. What are the different forms of a gene called? The different forms of a gene are called alleles. An organism's genotype is its what? An organism's genotype is its set of alleles for a trait. A gene can best be defined as what? A gene can best be defined as a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. Different versions of a gene are called: Different versions of a gene are called alleles. Segments of DNA transferred from parent to offspring are called what? Segments of DNA transferred from parent to offspring are called genes.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #4
1 student found this helpful
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40