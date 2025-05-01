Skip to main content
Back

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #4

1 student found this helpful
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • A segment of DNA is a what?
    A segment of DNA is a gene.
  • What does inheritance mean in terms of reproduction?
    Inheritance in terms of reproduction means the passing of genetic information (genes) from parents to offspring.
  • What is a different, alternative version of a gene called?
    A different, alternative version of a gene is called an allele.
  • The actual gene makeup of an organism is its what?
    The actual gene makeup of an organism is its genotype.
  • What is a version of a gene?
    A version of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is a version of a gene called?
    A version of a gene is called an allele.
  • What are the different forms of a gene called?
    The different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is the relationship between DNA, genes, and chromosomes?
    Genes are stretches of DNA located on chromosomes; chromosomes carry genes and are inherited through gametes.
  • One form of a gene is called what?
    One form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is the difference between a genotype and a phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination) of an organism; phenotype is the observable traits.
  • An organism’s genotype is its what?
    An organism’s genotype is its set of alleles for a particular trait.
  • What are different versions of a gene called?
    Different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype refers to the genetic makeup (alleles), while phenotype refers to the observable traits.
  • What are different forms of a gene?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • One of a number of different forms of a gene is called what?
    One of a number of different forms of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is a section of DNA that codes for a trait called?
    A section of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene.
  • Different versions of a gene are referred to as what?
    Different versions of a gene are referred to as alleles.
  • What do we call different forms of a gene?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is a different form of a gene called?
    A different form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What are different forms of a gene called?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What do DNA, proteins, and fats have in common?
    DNA, proteins, and fats are all organic molecules found in living organisms.
  • What are sections of DNA that code for a trait called?
    Sections of DNA that code for a trait are called genes.
  • What is the segment of DNA that determines a particular trait called?
    The segment of DNA that determines a particular trait is called a gene.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of what?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • Alternative forms of the same gene are called what?
    Alternative forms of the same gene are called alleles.
  • What are the different versions of a gene called?
    The different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is the genotype of an organism?
    The genotype of an organism is its set of alleles for a particular trait.
  • Explain the difference between genotype and phenotype.
    Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination) of an organism; phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment.
  • What is the name for different forms of a gene?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • Different forms of a gene are known as what?
    Different forms of a gene are known as alleles.
  • What are the different versions of a gene called?
    The different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • A variety of a gene is called what?
    A variety of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is a version of a gene?
    A version of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is a section of DNA that codes for a specific trait called?
    A section of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene.
  • What is a different form of a gene?
    A different form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What are the different forms of a gene called?
    The different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • An organism's genotype is its what?
    An organism's genotype is its set of alleles for a trait.
  • A gene can best be defined as what?
    A gene can best be defined as a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.
  • Different versions of a gene are called:
    Different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • Segments of DNA transferred from parent to offspring are called what?
    Segments of DNA transferred from parent to offspring are called genes.