A segment of DNA is a what? A segment of DNA is a gene.

What does inheritance mean in terms of reproduction? Inheritance in terms of reproduction means the passing of genetic information (genes) from parents to offspring.

What is a different, alternative version of a gene called? A different, alternative version of a gene is called an allele.

The actual gene makeup of an organism is its what? The actual gene makeup of an organism is its genotype.

