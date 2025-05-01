Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

An organism's allele pairs are called its what? An organism's allele pairs are called its genotype.

The phenotype of an individual is best described as what? The phenotype of an individual is best described as its observable traits.

Which genotype is homozygous dominant? A homozygous dominant genotype consists of two dominant alleles, such as 'AA'.

A form of a gene is an what? A form of a gene is an allele.

Alternate versions of a gene are called what? Alternate versions of a gene are called alleles.

What are different versions of a gene? Different versions of a gene are called alleles.