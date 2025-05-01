Back
An organism's allele pairs are called its what? An organism's allele pairs are called its genotype. The phenotype of an individual is best described as what? The phenotype of an individual is best described as its observable traits. Which genotype is homozygous dominant? A homozygous dominant genotype consists of two dominant alleles, such as 'AA'. A form of a gene is an what? A form of a gene is an allele. Alternate versions of a gene are called what? Alternate versions of a gene are called alleles. What are different versions of a gene? Different versions of a gene are called alleles. What is a section of DNA that codes for a specific trait called? A section of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene. Which element is found in both DNA and protein? Both DNA and protein contain the element nitrogen. What are different forms of the same gene called? Different forms of the same gene are called alleles. What is an example of a phenotype? An example of a phenotype is hair color, such as blonde or brown. Two different forms of a gene are called what? Two different forms of a gene are called alleles. A form of a gene is called what? A form of a gene is called an allele. Alternate forms of a gene are called what? Alternate forms of a gene are called alleles. An alternative form of a gene is called what? An alternative form of a gene is called an allele. A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called what? A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called a gene. What is an organism's phenotype? An organism's phenotype is its observable traits or characteristics. What is a version of a gene called? A version of a gene is called an allele. What is the study of gene structure and function called? The study of gene structure and function is called molecular genetics. A segment of DNA is called a what? A segment of DNA is called a gene. Each different form of a gene is called what? Each different form of a gene is called an allele. What are DNA and RNA examples of? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. Both DNA and RNA are what? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids. How are genotype and phenotype related? Genotype determines the genetic makeup, which influences the phenotype, the observable traits. What is the definition of an allele? An allele is a variant form of a gene. What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. What are different forms of a gene called? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. What is the definition of phenotype? Phenotype is the observable physical or physiological traits of an organism. Phenotype is the what of an organism? Phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism. What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. A gene is a short section of a what? A gene is a short section of DNA. A person's phenotype applies to what? A person's phenotype applies to their observable traits. Explain the difference between genotype and phenotype. Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination); phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment. What is an example of an allele? An example of an allele is the version of a gene for hair color, such as the allele for blonde or brown hair. What genotype is made of the same alleles? A genotype made of the same alleles is called homozygous, such as 'AA' or 'aa'. A section of DNA that determines a trait is called what? A section of DNA that determines a trait is called a gene. What is the scientific study of heredity? The scientific study of heredity is called genetics. What are the different versions of a gene called? The different versions of a gene are called alleles. What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called what? A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene. Are the different forms of a gene? The different forms of a gene are called alleles.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #5
