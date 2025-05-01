Skip to main content
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #5

  • An organism's allele pairs are called its what?
    An organism's allele pairs are called its genotype.
  • The phenotype of an individual is best described as what?
    The phenotype of an individual is best described as its observable traits.
  • Which genotype is homozygous dominant?
    A homozygous dominant genotype consists of two dominant alleles, such as 'AA'.
    A form of a gene is an allele.
    Alternate versions of a gene are called alleles.
    Different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is a section of DNA that codes for a specific trait called?
    A section of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene.
  • Which element is found in both DNA and protein?
    Both DNA and protein contain the element nitrogen.
    Different forms of the same gene are called alleles.
  • What is an example of a phenotype?
    An example of a phenotype is hair color, such as blonde or brown.
    Two different forms of a gene are called alleles.
    A form of a gene is called an allele.
    Alternate forms of a gene are called alleles.
    An alternative form of a gene is called an allele.
  • A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called what?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a protein is called a gene.
  • What is an organism's phenotype?
    An organism's phenotype is its observable traits or characteristics.
    A version of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is the study of gene structure and function called?
    The study of gene structure and function is called molecular genetics.
  • A segment of DNA is called a what?
    A segment of DNA is called a gene.
    Each different form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What are DNA and RNA examples of?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • Both DNA and RNA are what?
    Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.
  • How are genotype and phenotype related?
    Genotype determines the genetic makeup, which influences the phenotype, the observable traits.
  • What is the definition of an allele?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • What is an example of a genotype?
    An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is the definition of phenotype?
    Phenotype is the observable physical or physiological traits of an organism.
  • Phenotype is the what of an organism?
    Phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism.
    An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
  • A gene is a short section of a what?
    A gene is a short section of DNA.
  • A person's phenotype applies to what?
    A person's phenotype applies to their observable traits.
  • Explain the difference between genotype and phenotype.
    Genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination); phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment.
  • What is an example of an allele?
    An example of an allele is the version of a gene for hair color, such as the allele for blonde or brown hair.
  • What genotype is made of the same alleles?
    A genotype made of the same alleles is called homozygous, such as 'AA' or 'aa'.
  • A section of DNA that determines a trait is called what?
    A section of DNA that determines a trait is called a gene.
  • What is the scientific study of heredity?
    The scientific study of heredity is called genetics.
    The different versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is a gene?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.
  • A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called what?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene.
    The different forms of a gene are called alleles.