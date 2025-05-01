Back
Different forms of gene are called what? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. Which is a segment of DNA on a chromosome? A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome. What is similar between RNA and DNA? Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids and contain nitrogenous bases. What is a segment of DNA that determines a particular trait called? A segment of DNA that determines a particular trait is called a gene. A genotype refers to what? A genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. Examples include DNA and RNA. What are these? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. What is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait called? A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene. Different versions of a gene are known as what? Different versions of a gene are known as alleles. A version or variation of a gene is called what? A version or variation of a gene is called an allele. Alternative versions of a gene are called what? Alternative versions of a gene are called alleles. What does it mean if there are more than two versions of a gene? More than two versions of a gene means there are multiple alleles for that gene. A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called what? A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called a gene. A phenotype is what? A phenotype is the observable traits or characteristics of an organism. Heredity is best described as what? Heredity is best described as the passing of traits from parents to offspring through genes. A variant of a gene is referred to as a(n) what? A variant of a gene is referred to as an allele. What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. Genotype refers to the what? Genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. A specific version of a gene is called what? A specific version of a gene is called an allele. DNA and RNA are examples of what biomolecule? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. DNA and RNA are examples of: DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. Small sections of DNA that code for traits are called what? Small sections of DNA that code for traits are called genes. A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called what? A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene. Variations of a gene are called what? Variations of a gene are called alleles. What is the phenotype of an organism? The phenotype of an organism is its observable traits. What are different forms of a gene? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. Different forms of a gene are referred to as what? Different forms of a gene are referred to as alleles. Segments of DNA are called what? Segments of DNA are called genes. An alternative form of a gene is called a(n) what? An alternative form of a gene is called an allele. Genotype is to _____ as phenotype is to _____. Genotype is to genetic makeup as phenotype is to observable traits. What's the definition of phenotype? Phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism. Phenotype refers to the _____ of an individual. Phenotype refers to the observable traits of an individual. A _____ is a segment of DNA on a chromosome. A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome. Alternative forms of a gene are called _____ . Alternative forms of a gene are called alleles. An alternate form of a gene is called what? An alternate form of a gene is called an allele. What genotype is heterozygous? A heterozygous genotype consists of two different alleles, such as 'Aa'. An organism's phenotype is what? An organism's phenotype is its observable traits. An example of genotype is what? An example of genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. Which is the best description of a phenotype? A phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism. The different forms of a gene are called what? The different forms of a gene are called alleles. A version of a gene that defines a trait is called what? A version of a gene that defines a trait is called an allele.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #6
