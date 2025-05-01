Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Different forms of gene are called what? Different forms of a gene are called alleles.

Which is a segment of DNA on a chromosome? A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome.

What is similar between RNA and DNA? Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids and contain nitrogenous bases.

What is a segment of DNA that determines a particular trait called? A segment of DNA that determines a particular trait is called a gene.

A genotype refers to what? A genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism.

Examples include DNA and RNA. What are these? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.