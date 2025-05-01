Skip to main content
Back

Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #6

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Different forms of gene are called what?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • Which is a segment of DNA on a chromosome?
    A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome.
  • What is similar between RNA and DNA?
    Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids and contain nitrogenous bases.
  • What is a segment of DNA that determines a particular trait called?
    A segment of DNA that determines a particular trait is called a gene.
  • A genotype refers to what?
    A genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism.
  • Examples include DNA and RNA. What are these?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • What is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait called?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait is called a gene.
  • Different versions of a gene are known as what?
    Different versions of a gene are known as alleles.
  • A version or variation of a gene is called what?
    A version or variation of a gene is called an allele.
  • Alternative versions of a gene are called what?
    Alternative versions of a gene are called alleles.
  • What does it mean if there are more than two versions of a gene?
    More than two versions of a gene means there are multiple alleles for that gene.
  • A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called what?
    A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called a gene.
  • A phenotype is what?
    A phenotype is the observable traits or characteristics of an organism.
  • Heredity is best described as what?
    Heredity is best described as the passing of traits from parents to offspring through genes.
  • A variant of a gene is referred to as a(n) what?
    A variant of a gene is referred to as an allele.
  • What is an example of a genotype?
    An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
  • Genotype refers to the what?
    Genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism.
  • A specific version of a gene is called what?
    A specific version of a gene is called an allele.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of what biomolecule?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of:
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • Small sections of DNA that code for traits are called what?
    Small sections of DNA that code for traits are called genes.
  • A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called what?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene.
  • Variations of a gene are called what?
    Variations of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is the phenotype of an organism?
    The phenotype of an organism is its observable traits.
  • What are different forms of a gene?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • Different forms of a gene are referred to as what?
    Different forms of a gene are referred to as alleles.
  • Segments of DNA are called what?
    Segments of DNA are called genes.
  • An alternative form of a gene is called a(n) what?
    An alternative form of a gene is called an allele.
  • Genotype is to _____ as phenotype is to _____.
    Genotype is to genetic makeup as phenotype is to observable traits.
  • What's the definition of phenotype?
    Phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism.
  • Phenotype refers to the _____ of an individual.
    Phenotype refers to the observable traits of an individual.
  • A _____ is a segment of DNA on a chromosome.
    A gene is a segment of DNA on a chromosome.
  • Alternative forms of a gene are called _____ .
    Alternative forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • An alternate form of a gene is called what?
    An alternate form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What genotype is heterozygous?
    A heterozygous genotype consists of two different alleles, such as 'Aa'.
  • An organism's phenotype is what?
    An organism's phenotype is its observable traits.
  • An example of genotype is what?
    An example of genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
  • Which is the best description of a phenotype?
    A phenotype is the observable characteristics of an organism.
  • The different forms of a gene are called what?
    The different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • A version of a gene that defines a trait is called what?
    A version of a gene that defines a trait is called an allele.