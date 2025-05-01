Back
Which genotype is heterozygous? A heterozygous genotype is 'Aa'. Which are different forms of the same gene? Different forms of the same gene are called alleles. Which is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. DNA and RNA are both forms of which biomolecule? DNA and RNA are both forms of nucleic acids. Which description is an example of a phenotype? An example of a phenotype is hair color, such as blonde or brown. Which best describes a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. Which statement best describes heredity? Heredity is the passing of traits from parents to offspring through genes. Which disorder is a single-gene disease? A single-gene disease is caused by a mutation in one gene, such as cystic fibrosis. DNA and RNA are examples of which biomolecule? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. What is an example of a phenotype? An example of phenotype is eye color or hair color. What best describes a phenotype? A phenotype is the observable traits of an organism. What is the best definition of a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. What do we call the different forms of a gene? The different forms of a gene are called alleles. What is a phenotype of an individual? A phenotype of an individual is its observable traits. What genotype is homozygous dominant? A homozygous dominant genotype is 'AA'. What is an organism's phenotype? An organism's phenotype is its observable traits. What is the name for different forms of a gene? Different forms of a gene are called alleles. What is a different form of a gene? A different form of a gene is called an allele. What is an organism’s phenotype? An organism’s phenotype is its observable traits. What is a segment of DNA called? A segment of DNA is called a gene. What is the difference between a phenotype and a genotype? Phenotype is the observable traits; genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination). What are segments of DNA called? Segments of DNA are called genes. What is an example of allele? An example of an allele is the version of a gene for eye color, such as the allele for blue or brown eyes. What is an alternative form of a gene? An alternative form of a gene is called an allele. What is a gene family? A gene family is a group of related genes that have similar sequences and often similar functions. What is a gene version? A gene version is called an allele. What type of biomolecule are both DNA and RNA? Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids. What part of DNA codes for traits? Genes are the parts of DNA that code for traits. What is the difference between genotype and phenotype? Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits. What is the definition of allele in biology? An allele is a variant form of a gene. What are two different forms of a single gene called? Two different forms of a single gene are called alleles. What is the genotype for homozygous dominant? The genotype for homozygous dominant is 'AA'. The scientific study of heredity is called what? The scientific study of heredity is called genetics. What does an organism's phenotype describe? An organism's phenotype describes its observable traits. What is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait? A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene. What is an example of an allele? An example of an allele is the version of a gene for flower color, such as the allele for red or white flowers. What is a segment of DNA on a chromosome? A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called a gene. What is a segment of DNA known as? A segment of DNA is known as a gene. What are the alternate forms of a gene? The alternate forms of a gene are called alleles.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #7
