Which genotype is heterozygous? A heterozygous genotype is 'Aa'.

Which are different forms of the same gene? Different forms of the same gene are called alleles.

Which is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.

DNA and RNA are both forms of which biomolecule? DNA and RNA are both forms of nucleic acids.

Which description is an example of a phenotype? An example of a phenotype is hair color, such as blonde or brown.

Which best describes a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.