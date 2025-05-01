Skip to main content
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #7

  • Which genotype is heterozygous?
    A heterozygous genotype is 'Aa'.
  • Which are different forms of the same gene?
    Different forms of the same gene are called alleles.
  • Which is an example of a genotype?
    An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
  • DNA and RNA are both forms of which biomolecule?
    DNA and RNA are both forms of nucleic acids.
  • Which description is an example of a phenotype?
    An example of a phenotype is hair color, such as blonde or brown.
  • Which best describes a gene?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.
  • Which statement best describes heredity?
    Heredity is the passing of traits from parents to offspring through genes.
  • Which disorder is a single-gene disease?
    A single-gene disease is caused by a mutation in one gene, such as cystic fibrosis.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of which biomolecule?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • What is an example of a phenotype?
    An example of phenotype is eye color or hair color.
  • What best describes a phenotype?
    A phenotype is the observable traits of an organism.
  • What is the best definition of a gene?
    A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.
  • What is an example of a genotype?
    An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.
  • What do we call the different forms of a gene?
    The different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is a phenotype of an individual?
    A phenotype of an individual is its observable traits.
  • What genotype is homozygous dominant?
    A homozygous dominant genotype is 'AA'.
  • What is an organism's phenotype?
    An organism's phenotype is its observable traits.
  • What is the name for different forms of a gene?
    Different forms of a gene are called alleles.
  • What is a different form of a gene?
    A different form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is an organism’s phenotype?
    An organism’s phenotype is its observable traits.
  • What is a segment of DNA called?
    A segment of DNA is called a gene.
  • What is the difference between a phenotype and a genotype?
    Phenotype is the observable traits; genotype is the genetic makeup (allele combination).
  • What are segments of DNA called?
    Segments of DNA are called genes.
  • What is an example of allele?
    An example of an allele is the version of a gene for eye color, such as the allele for blue or brown eyes.
  • What is an alternative form of a gene?
    An alternative form of a gene is called an allele.
  • What is a gene family?
    A gene family is a group of related genes that have similar sequences and often similar functions.
  • What is a gene version?
    A gene version is called an allele.
  • What type of biomolecule are both DNA and RNA?
    Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.
  • What part of DNA codes for traits?
    Genes are the parts of DNA that code for traits.
  • What is the difference between genotype and phenotype?
    Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits.
  • What is the definition of allele in biology?
    An allele is a variant form of a gene.
  • What are two different forms of a single gene called?
    Two different forms of a single gene are called alleles.
  • What is the genotype for homozygous dominant?
    The genotype for homozygous dominant is 'AA'.
  • The scientific study of heredity is called what?
    The scientific study of heredity is called genetics.
  • What does an organism's phenotype describe?
    An organism's phenotype describes its observable traits.
  • What is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait?
    A segment of DNA that codes for a trait is called a gene.
  • What is an example of an allele?
    An example of an allele is the version of a gene for flower color, such as the allele for red or white flowers.
  • What is a segment of DNA on a chromosome?
    A segment of DNA on a chromosome is called a gene.
  • What is a segment of DNA known as?
    A segment of DNA is known as a gene.
  • What are the alternate forms of a gene?
    The alternate forms of a gene are called alleles.