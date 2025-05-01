Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'.

What is an allele? An allele is a variant form of a gene.

What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.

What is the genotype? The genotype is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism.