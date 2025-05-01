Back
What is an example of a genotype? An example of a genotype is 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. What is an allele? An allele is a variant form of a gene. What is the definition of allele? An allele is a variant form of a gene. What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. What is allele? An allele is a variant form of a gene. What is the genotype? The genotype is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. What is the difference between an allele and a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein; an allele is a variant form of that gene. What is an allele in biology? An allele in biology is a variant form of a gene. What is a allele in biology? A allele in biology is a variant form of a gene. What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. What are the multiple forms of one gene called? The multiple forms of one gene are called alleles. What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. What is the definition of genotype? Genotype is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. A person who is heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis allele has what genotype? A person who is heterozygous for the cystic fibrosis allele has one normal allele and one mutated allele (e.g., 'Ff'). How do the terms genotype and phenotype relate? Genotype determines the genetic makeup, which influences the phenotype, the observable traits. How do the terms genotype and phenotype relate? Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits resulting from genotype and environment. How do genotype and phenotype differ? Genotype is the genetic makeup; phenotype is the observable traits. The traits of an organism are passed to its offspring on small coded strands of DNA material called what? The traits of an organism are passed to its offspring on small coded strands of DNA material called genes. A recessive gene will exhibit its trait only when what? A recessive gene will exhibit its trait only when both alleles are recessive (homozygous recessive). An organism’s allele combination is called the what? An organism’s allele combination is called the genotype. The gene form of a trait is called a(n) what? The gene form of a trait is called an allele. An organism’s allele combination is called the what? An organism’s allele combination is called the genotype. Segments of DNA which code for specific proteins are called what? Segments of DNA which code for specific proteins are called genes. An organism's genetic makeup or allele combinations is called what? An organism's genetic makeup or allele combinations is called its genotype. An organism's genotype can best be defined as its what? An organism's genotype can best be defined as its set of alleles for a trait. The gene form of a trait is called a(n) what? The gene form of a trait is called an allele. The genotype of an offspring defines the physical characteristics or what? The genotype of an offspring defines the physical characteristics or phenotype. A person's phenotype is influenced solely by their genetic makeup. True or false? False. A person's phenotype is influenced by both genetic makeup and environment. Genotype is the what of an organism? Genotype is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. What is an organism's genotype? An organism's genotype is its set of alleles for a trait. What is the phenotype of an organism? The phenotype of an organism is its observable traits. What is the relationship between a gene and an allele? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein; an allele is a variant form of that gene. What do we call the result of the genotype? The result of the genotype is the phenotype. What is a phenotype of an organism? A phenotype of an organism is its observable traits. Which part of the DNA specifically codes for traits? Genes are the parts of DNA that specifically code for traits. What defines a genotype? A genotype is the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism. What is an example of a genotype? A genotype is an allele combination such as 'AA', 'Aa', or 'aa'. Which part of DNA specifically codes for traits? Genes are the parts of DNA that specifically code for traits. Which phrase is the best definition of a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. Each person's DNA is unique except for who? Each person's DNA is unique except for identical twins.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #8
