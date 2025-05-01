Back
Each person’s DNA is unique except for who? Each person’s DNA is unique except for identical twins. How do two alleles for the same gene differ? Two alleles for the same gene differ in their DNA sequence, resulting in different traits. How is DNA like a recipe? DNA is like a recipe because it contains instructions for making proteins. What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein. What is an organism’s genotype? An organism’s genotype is its set of alleles for a trait. What does the genotype for a trait 'bb' represent? The genotype 'bb' represents a homozygous recessive allele combination. An organism’s phenotype depends on what? An organism’s phenotype depends on its genotype and environment. What scientist is credited with discovering the base pairing rules in DNA? Chargaff is credited with discovering the base pairing rules in DNA. His rules state that A pairs with T and C pairs with G. How many hydrogen bonds form between adenine and thymine, and between cytosine and guanine? Adenine and thymine form two hydrogen bonds, while cytosine and guanine form three hydrogen bonds. These differences contribute to the stability of the DNA double helix. What is a codon and what does it specify during translation? A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA. Each codon specifies one amino acid during the process of translation.
Fundamentals of Genetics quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10