Each person’s DNA is unique except for who? Each person’s DNA is unique except for identical twins.

How do two alleles for the same gene differ? Two alleles for the same gene differ in their DNA sequence, resulting in different traits.

How is DNA like a recipe? DNA is like a recipe because it contains instructions for making proteins.

What is a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that encodes for a protein.

What is an organism’s genotype? An organism’s genotype is its set of alleles for a trait.

What does the genotype for a trait 'bb' represent? The genotype 'bb' represents a homozygous recessive allele combination.