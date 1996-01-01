GAL Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
Which of the following statements is accurate regarding the regulation of the gal genes in yeast?
The gal gene system in yeast is inducible and regulated by the presence of galactose; transcription is activated when galactose is present due to Gal4 binding to the UAS region, while Gal80 inhibits Gal4 in the absence of galactose. Gal3 helps relieve Gal80 inhibition when galactose is available, allowing transcription to occur.
What is the main function of the gal genes in yeast?
The gal genes in yeast are responsible for transporting and processing the sugar galactose.
How does the gal gene system in yeast differ from prokaryotic operons?
While both regulate gene expression based on environmental signals, the gal gene system operates in eukaryotes and uses different regulatory proteins and mechanisms compared to prokaryotic operons.
What is the role of the UAS region in gal gene regulation?
The UAS region is an upstream DNA sequence where the Gal4 protein binds to regulate transcription of the gal genes.
How many sites does Gal4 bind to within the UAS region?
Gal4 binds to four different sites within the UAS region.
What happens to Gal4 in the absence of galactose?
In the absence of galactose, Gal80 binds to Gal4 and prevents it from activating transcription.
Which protein interacts with galactose to promote transcription of gal genes?
Gal3 interacts with galactose and helps release Gal80 from Gal4, allowing transcription to occur.
Why is the gal gene system considered an example of positive control?
It is considered positive control because transcription is activated only when galactose is present.
What is the energy conservation benefit of gal gene regulation in yeast?
Yeast cells only express gal genes when galactose is available, preventing unnecessary energy expenditure when the sugar is absent.
In the context of gal gene regulation, what does the term 'inducible' mean?
Inducible means that the expression of gal genes is triggered by the presence of galactose, rather than being constantly active.