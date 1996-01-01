GAL Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements is accurate regarding the regulation of the gal genes in yeast?

The gal gene system in yeast is inducible and regulated by the presence of galactose; transcription is activated when galactose is present due to Gal4 binding to the UAS region, while Gal80 inhibits Gal4 in the absence of galactose. Gal3 helps relieve Gal80 inhibition when galactose is available, allowing transcription to occur.