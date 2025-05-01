Back
What are two enzymes essential for gene cloning? Restriction enzymes and DNA ligase are essential for gene cloning. Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences to create sticky ends, while DNA ligase joins the DNA fragments into vectors. What is the function of DNA ligase in recombinant DNA technology? DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by sealing the sugar-phosphate backbone, allowing the insertion of DNA fragments into vectors to create recombinant DNA. What role does DNA ligase play in gene cloning? DNA ligase is used to covalently bond the inserted DNA fragment to the vector by sealing the sticky or blunt ends, forming a stable recombinant DNA molecule. What is another term for recombinant DNA technology? Recombinant DNA technology is also known as genetic cloning. What is the function of plasmids in gene cloning projects? Plasmids function as vectors to carry and replicate foreign DNA fragments within host cells, enabling the amplification and expression of the gene of interest. What is the first step in gene cloning? The first step in gene cloning is amplifying the DNA of interest, typically using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to generate multiple copies. What is the purpose of a vector in gene therapy? A vector is used to deliver and introduce the gene of interest into target cells, enabling its expression or integration for therapeutic purposes. What are examples of proteins produced using recombinant DNA technology? Proteins produced using recombinant DNA technology include those expressed from genes inserted into vectors and replicated in host cells, such as therapeutic proteins or enzymes. How does recombinant DNA technology differ from traditional cloning? Recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations, while traditional cloning typically refers to making identical copies of an organism or DNA sequence without recombination. What is the significance of using the same restriction enzyme on both the DNA of interest and the plasmid vector during cloning? Using the same restriction enzyme ensures that both the DNA fragment and the plasmid have compatible sticky ends. This compatibility allows the DNA fragment to be efficiently inserted into the plasmid vector using DNA ligase.
Genetic Cloning quiz #1
