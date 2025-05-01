Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are two enzymes essential for gene cloning? Restriction enzymes and DNA ligase are essential for gene cloning. Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences to create sticky ends, while DNA ligase joins the DNA fragments into vectors.

What is the function of DNA ligase in recombinant DNA technology? DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by sealing the sugar-phosphate backbone, allowing the insertion of DNA fragments into vectors to create recombinant DNA.

What role does DNA ligase play in gene cloning? DNA ligase is used to covalently bond the inserted DNA fragment to the vector by sealing the sticky or blunt ends, forming a stable recombinant DNA molecule.

What is another term for recombinant DNA technology? Recombinant DNA technology is also known as genetic cloning.

What is the function of plasmids in gene cloning projects? Plasmids function as vectors to carry and replicate foreign DNA fragments within host cells, enabling the amplification and expression of the gene of interest.

What is the first step in gene cloning? The first step in gene cloning is amplifying the DNA of interest, typically using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to generate multiple copies.