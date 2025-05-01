What is gene therapy and how is it used in human medicine?

Gene therapy is a medical technique that aims to treat or potentially cure diseases by delivering correct versions of mutated genes into a patient's cells. This is often achieved using modified viruses or liposomes to carry the healthy gene, allowing the cells to produce the correct protein and overcome the effects of the mutation. Gene therapy has applications in diseases such as cystic fibrosis, where the correct CFTR gene can be delivered to lung cells.