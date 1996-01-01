History of Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why did Thomas Hunt Morgan use fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) in his genetic studies? Thomas Hunt Morgan used fruit flies because they have a short life cycle, are easy to breed in large numbers, and have easily observable traits, making them ideal for studying patterns of inheritance and the chromosomal theory of inheritance.

Did people know about genes and chromosomes during Mendel's time? No, during Mendel's time, people did not know about genes and chromosomes. Mendel proposed the existence of 'particles' that controlled inheritance, but the concepts of genes and chromosomes were not understood until later.

What is the term for the ancestor who stands at the top of a common genealogy? The term for the ancestor at the top of a common genealogy is 'common ancestor.'

What was likely the first genetic material on Earth? The first genetic material on Earth was probably RNA, as it can both store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions.

What are genes, according to Bill Nye and the history of genetics? Genes are units of heredity that control traits and are passed from parents to offspring. Mendel first described them as 'particles,' and later research showed they are located on chromosomes.

What is artificial selection and how was it used in early genetics? Artificial selection is the process of breeding organisms with desired traits to propagate those traits, such as breeding gentle wolves to create dogs or selecting for carrot color.