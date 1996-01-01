Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1

Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1
  • Which of the following is an example of a haploid cell?
    A gamete (such as a sperm or egg cell) is an example of a haploid cell.
  • How many chromosomes do haploid cells contain in humans?
    Haploid cells in humans contain 23 chromosomes.
  • Which structures are haploid? Select all that apply.
    Gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid structures.
  • Which of these is inherited by a diploid offspring?
    A diploid offspring inherits one set of chromosomes from each parent.
  • What is the best evidence telling you whether a cell is diploid or haploid?
    The number of chromosome sets: diploid cells have two sets, haploid cells have one set.
  • What percentage of genetic information is passed on from parents to offspring?
    Each parent passes on 50% of their genetic information to their offspring.
  • A diploid cell has ______ the number of chromosomes as a haploid cell.
    A diploid cell has twice the number of chromosomes as a haploid cell.
  • A haploid cell contains __ of chromosomes as a diploid cell.
    A haploid cell contains half the number of chromosomes as a diploid cell.
  • Which type of character is found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms?
    An ancestral (or shared) character is found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms.
  • A haploid cell has ______ set(s) of ______ chromosomes.
    A haploid cell has one set of unpaired chromosomes.
  • Each somatic (body) cell has ______ copies of each chromosome.
    Each somatic cell has two copies of each chromosome.
  • What is the number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells?
    The number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells is species-specific; in humans, it is 46.
  • What is a haploid cell with half the reproductive information from the parent?
    A gamete is a haploid cell with half the reproductive information from the parent.
  • Is a stomach cell haploid or diploid?
    A stomach cell is diploid.
  • How many chromosomes should be in each diploid cell after mitosis in humans?
    Each diploid cell after mitosis in humans should have 46 chromosomes.
  • In an inheritance relationship, what is a specialized class called?
    A specialized class in inheritance is called an allele.
  • If an organism's diploid number is 12, what would be its haploid number?
    If an organism's diploid number is 12, its haploid number would be 6.
  • Classify each cell as haploid or diploid.
    Somatic (body) cells are diploid; gametes (sperm and egg) are haploid.
  • In humans, alleles for each gene are inherited from
    In humans, alleles for each gene are inherited from both parents, one from each.
  • Choose the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set in this cell.
    A haploid set contains one of each chromosome; a diploid set contains two of each chromosome.