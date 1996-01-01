Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1 Flashcards
Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1
Which of the following is an example of a haploid cell?
A gamete (such as a sperm or egg cell) is an example of a haploid cell.How many chromosomes do haploid cells contain in humans?
Haploid cells in humans contain 23 chromosomes.Which structures are haploid? Select all that apply.
Gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid structures.Which of these is inherited by a diploid offspring?
A diploid offspring inherits one set of chromosomes from each parent.What is the best evidence telling you whether a cell is diploid or haploid?
The number of chromosome sets: diploid cells have two sets, haploid cells have one set.What percentage of genetic information is passed on from parents to offspring?
Each parent passes on 50% of their genetic information to their offspring.A diploid cell has ______ the number of chromosomes as a haploid cell.
A diploid cell has twice the number of chromosomes as a haploid cell.A haploid cell contains __ of chromosomes as a diploid cell.
A haploid cell contains half the number of chromosomes as a diploid cell.Which type of character is found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms?
An ancestral (or shared) character is found within the entire line of descent of a group of organisms.A haploid cell has ______ set(s) of ______ chromosomes.
A haploid cell has one set of unpaired chromosomes.Each somatic (body) cell has ______ copies of each chromosome.
Each somatic cell has two copies of each chromosome.What is the number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells?
The number of chromosomes in diploid eukaryotic cells is species-specific; in humans, it is 46.What is a haploid cell with half the reproductive information from the parent?
A gamete is a haploid cell with half the reproductive information from the parent.Is a stomach cell haploid or diploid?
A stomach cell is diploid.How many chromosomes should be in each diploid cell after mitosis in humans?
Each diploid cell after mitosis in humans should have 46 chromosomes.In an inheritance relationship, what is a specialized class called?
A specialized class in inheritance is called an allele.If an organism's diploid number is 12, what would be its haploid number?
If an organism's diploid number is 12, its haploid number would be 6.Classify each cell as haploid or diploid.
Somatic (body) cells are diploid; gametes (sperm and egg) are haploid.In humans, alleles for each gene are inherited from
In humans, alleles for each gene are inherited from both parents, one from each.Choose the makeup of a haploid set and a diploid set in this cell.
A haploid set contains one of each chromosome; a diploid set contains two of each chromosome.