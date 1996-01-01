Inheritance in Diploids and Haploids quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an example of a haploid cell? A gamete (such as a sperm or egg cell) is an example of a haploid cell.

How many chromosomes do haploid cells contain in humans? Haploid cells in humans contain 23 chromosomes.

Which structures are haploid? Select all that apply. Gametes (sperm and egg cells) are haploid structures.

Which of these is inherited by a diploid offspring? A diploid offspring inherits one set of chromosomes from each parent.

What is the best evidence telling you whether a cell is diploid or haploid? The number of chromosome sets: diploid cells have two sets, haploid cells have one set.

What percentage of genetic information is passed on from parents to offspring? Each parent passes on 50% of their genetic information to their offspring.