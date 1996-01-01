Mapping Overview quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The mean map distance between two genes on a chromosome is closest to which of the following values? The mean map distance between two genes is typically measured in map units (centimorgans), which represent the frequency of recombination between them. The actual value depends on the specific genes, but map distances are often in the range of a few to several tens of map units.

A map distance of 23.6 between two genes indicates which of the following? A map distance of 23.6 map units between two genes indicates that there is a 23.6% chance of a crossover (recombination) occurring between those genes during meiosis, meaning they are moderately far apart on the chromosome.

A student states that the trp gene is located at 26 minutes. What does this mean in the context of genetic mapping? If the trp gene is located at 26 minutes, it means that on the genetic map, the trp gene is positioned at the 26-minute mark, which is a unit of measurement used to indicate its relative location on the chromosome based on recombination frequency or time in mapping experiments.

What is meant by 'linked genes' in the context of genetic mapping? Linked genes are genes located on the same chromosome and are usually inherited together because the chromosome is the unit of inheritance during meiosis.

Why do linked genes not follow the rules of independent assortment? Linked genes do not assort independently because they are located on the same chromosome and are inherited together, rather than being distributed randomly into daughter cells.

What is the difference between complete linkage and incomplete linkage? Complete linkage refers to genes that are always inherited together, while incomplete linkage occurs when genes on the same chromosome can be separated due to crossing over.