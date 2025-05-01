Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In genetics, how does the length of a DNA molecule compare to its width? DNA is much longer than it is wide; the length of a DNA molecule is thousands to millions of times greater than its width, making it an extremely thin and elongated structure.

What is the difference between a population mean and a sample mean in genetics? A population mean is the average of all individuals in a group, while a sample mean is the average from a representative subset of that population. The sample mean is used when measuring the entire population is impractical.

Why must scientists be careful when selecting samples to calculate genetic means? Random samples can sometimes be unrepresentative if, by chance, they include individuals with extreme traits. This can lead to misleading results that do not accurately reflect the population.

How is the mean of a phenotype calculated in a genetic study? The mean is calculated by summing the measured values of all individuals in the sample and dividing by the number of individuals. This provides the average value for the trait being studied.

What does variance measure in the context of genetic traits? Variance measures how far individual trait values are from the mean within a population. It quantifies the degree of spread or dispersion in the data.

How does covariance differ from variance when analyzing genetic traits? Covariance measures how much variation is shared between two traits, while variance measures the spread of a single trait. Covariance helps identify relationships between traits.