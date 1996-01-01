Meiosis quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 23 ) Hide definitions

At the end of meiosis, there are how many cells? At the end of meiosis, there are four cells.

Homologous chromosomes separate from each other in which phase? Homologous chromosomes separate from each other in anaphase I.

Homologous pairs of chromosomes align opposite of each other at the equator of a cell during which phase? Homologous pairs align at the equator during metaphase I.

In which phase of meiosis would you see sister chromatids move to opposite ends of the cell? Sister chromatids move to opposite ends during anaphase II.

Meiosis I produces ______ cells, and meiosis II produces ______ cells. Meiosis I produces two haploid cells; meiosis II produces four haploid cells.

Homologous chromosomes are aligned at the middle of the spindle during which phase? Homologous chromosomes are aligned at the middle during metaphase I.