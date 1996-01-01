Meiosis quiz #4 Flashcards
At the end of meiosis, there are how many cells?
At the end of meiosis, there are four cells.Homologous chromosomes separate from each other in which phase?
Homologous chromosomes separate from each other in anaphase I.Homologous pairs of chromosomes align opposite of each other at the equator of a cell during which phase?
Homologous pairs align at the equator during metaphase I.In which phase of meiosis would you see sister chromatids move to opposite ends of the cell?
Sister chromatids move to opposite ends during anaphase II.Meiosis I produces ______ cells, and meiosis II produces ______ cells.
Meiosis I produces two haploid cells; meiosis II produces four haploid cells.Homologous chromosomes are aligned at the middle of the spindle during which phase?
Homologous chromosomes are aligned at the middle during metaphase I.Paired homologous chromosomes are found at the center of the cell during which phase of meiosis?
Paired homologous chromosomes are found at the center during metaphase I.Eukaryotic cells that are diploid can divide by ______ to produce haploid sex cells.
Diploid eukaryotic cells divide by meiosis to produce haploid sex cells.How many DNA molecules will be found in each cell at the end of anaphase II?
Each cell will have one DNA molecule per chromosome at the end of anaphase II.The process indicated by the letter _____ produces a diploid structure. (Assume the process is fertilization.)
Fertilization produces a diploid structure (zygote).After telophase I of meiosis, what is the chromosomal makeup of each daughter cell?
Each daughter cell is haploid with duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids).During which phase are the sister chromatids moving apart?
Sister chromatids are moving apart during anaphase II.Meiosis results in cells. Each of these cells contains how many chromosomes?
Meiosis results in four cells, each with half the original chromosome number.How many times is PMAT carried out in meiosis?
PMAT is carried out twice in meiosis.What is the process where a parent cell divides into four sex cells with half the chromosomes?
Meiosis is the process where a parent cell divides into four sex cells with half the chromosomes.Compare metaphase I and metaphase II in meiosis.
In metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align as tetrads; in metaphase II, sister chromatids align single file.Separation of homologous chromosomes occurs during which phase?
Separation of homologous chromosomes occurs during anaphase I.In meiosis, how does prophase I differ from prophase II?
Prophase I involves synapsis and crossing over; prophase II does not.At the end of anaphase II, how many chromatids are on each side of the cell?
At the end of anaphase II, each side has one chromatid per chromosome.During which phase does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I.After a germ cell replicates and grows in females, it forms two primary what?
It forms two primary oocytes.What is the process by which haploid cells are produced from diploid cells called?
The process is called meiosis.One major difference between meiosis I and meiosis II is that?
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes; meiosis II separates sister chromatids.