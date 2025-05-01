Back
On what basis does gel electrophoresis sort DNA molecules? Gel electrophoresis sorts DNA molecules based on their size; smaller fragments move farther through the gel than larger ones. Which part of a hair contains nuclear DNA? The root or follicle of the hair contains nuclear DNA. What technique is commonly used to amplify DNA? The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is commonly used to amplify DNA. Why is detergent used in the DNA isolation process? Detergent is used in DNA isolation to break down cell membranes and nuclear membranes, releasing DNA into solution. What is the function of detergent during DNA isolation? Detergent disrupts lipid membranes, helping to lyse cells and release DNA. Which part of the hair is typically used to obtain DNA? The root or follicle of the hair is typically used to obtain DNA. What does detergent do in DNA extraction? Detergent breaks down cell and nuclear membranes to release DNA. Why does DNA fingerprinting work? DNA fingerprinting works because individuals have unique patterns of DNA sequences, especially in non-coding regions. During electrophoresis, towards which electrode does DNA migrate? DNA migrates towards the positive electrode (anode) during electrophoresis because it is negatively charged. What is a source of heat-stable DNA polymerase used in PCR? A common source of heat-stable DNA polymerase is the bacterium Thermus aquaticus (Taq polymerase). On what basis are DNA fragments analyzed in gel electrophoresis? DNA fragments are analyzed based on their size; smaller fragments move farther through the gel. What is used to cut DNA into fragments for analysis? Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA into fragments. What is the role of detergent in DNA extraction? Detergent lyses cell membranes, allowing DNA to be released from the cell. What happens to DNA during gel electrophoresis? During gel electrophoresis, DNA fragments move through a gel matrix towards the positive electrode, separating by size. Which DNA fragments move faster during gel electrophoresis? Smaller DNA fragments move faster and farther through the gel than larger fragments. Which enzyme synthesizes new DNA strands during PCR? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands during PCR. Why is detergent important in DNA extraction? Detergent is important because it breaks open cell membranes to release DNA. What is the purpose of isopropyl alcohol in DNA extraction? Isopropyl alcohol is used to precipitate DNA, making it visible and allowing it to be collected. How are DNA or RNA molecules visualized on a gel? DNA or RNA molecules are visualized on a gel using stains or probes that bind to nucleic acids. Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments according to what property? Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments according to their size. Why is bromophenol blue added to DNA samples before electrophoresis? Bromophenol blue is added as a tracking dye to monitor the progress of electrophoresis. Why can DNA fragments be separated in gel electrophoresis? DNA fragments can be separated because they are negatively charged and move through the gel at rates inversely proportional to their size. In which direction does DNA move during gel electrophoresis? DNA moves from the negative electrode (cathode) towards the positive electrode (anode) during gel electrophoresis. What are the three basic steps for DNA extraction? The three basic steps for DNA extraction are cell lysis, removal of proteins and other contaminants, and precipitation of DNA. Which career combines DNA technology and forensics? A forensic DNA analyst combines DNA technology and forensics. Which direction does DNA travel in gel electrophoresis? DNA travels towards the positive electrode (anode) in gel electrophoresis. Which part of the hair contains DNA for analysis? The root or follicle of the hair contains DNA for analysis. What is a DNA ladder in gel electrophoresis? A DNA ladder is a set of DNA fragments of known sizes used as a reference to estimate the size of sample DNA fragments. What is the purpose of the DNA ladder in gel electrophoresis? The DNA ladder provides size standards to help determine the lengths of DNA fragments in samples. What is the purpose of detergent in DNA extraction? Detergent is used to lyse cell membranes and release DNA during extraction. What is the purpose of a DNA ladder? A DNA ladder is used as a molecular size marker to estimate the size of DNA fragments in a gel. What is the purpose of a DNA ladder in gel electrophoresis? The DNA ladder serves as a reference for determining the sizes of DNA fragments in the gel. What is the purpose of alcohol in DNA extraction? Alcohol, such as ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, is used to precipitate DNA out of solution. What does lysis solution do in DNA extraction? Lysis solution breaks open cell membranes to release DNA. What is the purpose of lysis solution in DNA extraction? The purpose of lysis solution is to disrupt cell membranes and release DNA into solution. What is a reporter gene? A reporter gene is a gene that produces a detectable product, allowing researchers to monitor gene expression or cellular events. How is DNA separated in gel electrophoresis? DNA is separated in gel electrophoresis by applying an electric field, causing fragments to move through a gel matrix at rates determined by their size. How are restriction enzymes used in DNA fingerprinting? Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, generating fragments of varying lengths that can be separated and analyzed to create a DNA fingerprint. How does DNA travel in gel electrophoresis? DNA travels through the gel towards the positive electrode, with smaller fragments moving faster and farther than larger ones. Why is ethanol used in the DNA isolation process? Ethanol is used to precipitate DNA, making it visible and allowing it to be collected.
Methods for Analyzing DNA quiz #1
