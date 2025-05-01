Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

On what basis does gel electrophoresis sort DNA molecules? Gel electrophoresis sorts DNA molecules based on their size; smaller fragments move farther through the gel than larger ones.

Which part of a hair contains nuclear DNA? The root or follicle of the hair contains nuclear DNA.

What technique is commonly used to amplify DNA? The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is commonly used to amplify DNA.

Why is detergent used in the DNA isolation process? Detergent is used in DNA isolation to break down cell membranes and nuclear membranes, releasing DNA into solution.

What is the function of detergent during DNA isolation? Detergent disrupts lipid membranes, helping to lyse cells and release DNA.

