Modern Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Which is an advantage of genetic engineering?
Genetic engineering can improve medicine and agriculture by creating organisms with beneficial traits, such as disease resistance or enhanced nutritional content (e.g., golden rice).Which of these is currently considered the best definition of a gene?
A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for making a specific protein or functional RNA molecule.What is one way transgenic organisms are used?
Transgenic organisms are used in agriculture to produce crops with enhanced nutritional value or resistance to pests, such as golden rice enriched with beta-carotene.Which of the following best describes research findings on the genetics of obesity?
Research shows that genetic variations, such as SNPs, can influence an individual's susceptibility to obesity by affecting metabolism and other biological processes.What scientific discovery spurred the rapid advancements in the fields of genetics?
The discovery of DNA's structure and the development of biotechnology spurred rapid advancements in genetics.Research conducted after Mendel revealed what similarities between genes and chromosomes?
Research showed that genes are located on chromosomes and both are inherited according to Mendelian principles.Genetic engineering _____.
Genetic engineering manipulates the genetic material of organisms to introduce new traits or correct genetic mutations.In the 1930s, scientists unified natural selection and genetics into the modern synthesis. What is the modern synthesis?
The modern synthesis is the integration of Darwin's theory of natural selection with Mendelian genetics, explaining evolution as changes in genetic variation within populations.What genetic principles support the modern synthesis of genetics and evolution?
Principles such as mutation, genetic variation, inheritance, and natural selection support the modern synthesis of genetics and evolution.Why do most new single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in children tend to originate from the father rather than the mother?
Fathers continually produce new sperm throughout their lives, increasing the chance for mutations, while mothers produce all their eggs before birth, resulting in fewer new mutations passed on.