Modern Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which is an advantage of genetic engineering? Genetic engineering can improve medicine and agriculture by creating organisms with beneficial traits, such as disease resistance or enhanced nutritional content (e.g., golden rice).

Which of these is currently considered the best definition of a gene? A gene is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions for making a specific protein or functional RNA molecule.

What is one way transgenic organisms are used? Transgenic organisms are used in agriculture to produce crops with enhanced nutritional value or resistance to pests, such as golden rice enriched with beta-carotene.

Which of the following best describes research findings on the genetics of obesity? Research shows that genetic variations, such as SNPs, can influence an individual's susceptibility to obesity by affecting metabolism and other biological processes.

What scientific discovery spurred the rapid advancements in the fields of genetics? The discovery of DNA's structure and the development of biotechnology spurred rapid advancements in genetics.

Research conducted after Mendel revealed what similarities between genes and chromosomes? Research showed that genes are located on chromosomes and both are inherited according to Mendelian principles.