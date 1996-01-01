Overview of Cancer quiz #1 Flashcards

Cancer differs from most other genetic disorders because it is caused by the accumulation of multiple mutations, leading to abnormal, unregulated cell growth and division. Unlike many genetic disorders that result from a single gene mutation and have predictable inheritance patterns, cancer cells are genetically unstable, with diverse mutations and chromosomal aberrations unique to each individual's cancer. Additionally, cancer can be influenced by environmental factors, viruses, and epigenetic changes, and it often involves misregulation of the cell cycle, allowing mutated cells to proliferate uncontrollably.

What is the role of apoptosis in cancer development? Unregulated or uncontrolled apoptosis allows abnormal cells to survive and proliferate, contributing to tumor growth in cancer.

Why are malignant tumors more dangerous than benign tumors? Malignant tumors can metastasize, meaning they spread to other parts of the body, making them harder to treat and more life-threatening than benign tumors, which remain localized.

What does it mean when cancer is described as clonal? Cancer is clonal because it originates from a single cell that acquires mutations, and all subsequent tumor cells are descendants of that original mutated cell.

How do cancer stem cells contribute to tumor growth? Cancer stem cells can self-renew and continuously produce both more stem cells and tumor cells, sustaining tumor growth even when other cells stop dividing.

Name one virus that can cause cancer and the genes it carries. HPV (Human Papillomavirus) can cause cancer and carries the E6 and E7 genes, which can disrupt normal cell regulation.