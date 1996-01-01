Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following are regulators of gene expression in eukaryotes?
Regulators of gene expression in eukaryotes include transcription factors (general and specialized), promoters, enhancers, activators, silencers, and mechanisms like RNA interference and alternative splicing.
What are the two main components of the core promoter in eukaryotes?
The two main components of the core promoter in eukaryotes are the TATA box and the transcription start site.
What is the name of the site in eukaryotic DNA where general transcription factors associate?
General transcription factors associate at the core promoter region of eukaryotic DNA.
The process of alternative splicing can produce different transcripts from the same gene in eukaryotes. Explain how this occurs.
Alternative splicing allows different combinations of exons to be joined together, producing multiple mRNA transcripts and protein isoforms from a single gene.
Which of the following functions are characteristic of general transcription factors in eukaryotes?
General transcription factors help position RNA polymerase at the promoter, assist in the formation of the transcription initiation complex, and are required for the initiation of transcription.
The component of RNA polymerase holoenzyme that recognizes a promoter is called what?
In eukaryotes, general transcription factors (such as TFIID) recognize the promoter, rather than a sigma factor as in prokaryotes.
General transcription factors are those that are ______.
General transcription factors are those that are required for the transcription of all eukaryotic genes and help assemble the transcription initiation complex at the core promoter.
What are the four main types of DNA binding motifs found in eukaryotic transcription factors?
The four main DNA binding motifs are helix-turn-helix, zinc finger, leucine zipper, and helix-loop-helix.
How does mRNA degradation contribute to the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotes?
mRNA degradation controls protein production by determining the lifespan of mRNA transcripts; rapid degradation can prevent protein synthesis and help the cell adapt to changing needs.
In fruit flies, what genetic ratio determines whether the DSX gene undergoes female-specific or male-specific splicing?
The X to autosome (X:A) ratio determines DSX splicing; a ratio of 1 leads to female-specific splicing, while a ratio of 0.5 results in male-specific splicing.